Letters to The EDITOR: Nature conservation

Nature conservation

Nature is an infinite sphere where the centre is everywhere and the circumference is nowhere. Its importance to mankind’s health and prosperity cannot be overstressed because nature is one thing every individual on earth has to share with others. Maintaining a fine balance between usage and waste is crucial to fighting natural calamities. A study has shown that the pressure exerted on the planet has doubled in the last fifty years, while the rich natural resources have declined by more than thirty percent. Conservation of nature is vital because many scientists have warned of mass extinctions. Water, energy, paper, and fuel have to be prudently used.

These days, awareness of the hazards of using plastic bags has percolated through society, but more needs to be done. Conservation of ecotourism is paramount to sustaining nature. People are paying a heavy price for the increase in urbanisation. The proliferation of skyscrapers has resulted in the destruction of green cover. The consequence of industrialization is air pollution and its crippling effects. Wetland conservation is too vital to be ignored, and it is heartening that the Indian government is doing its best to promote new wetland areas across the country. This year’s Nature Conservation Day on July 28th will focus on international cooperation and policy reforms to enhance environmental protection.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Importance of Parents Day

We all grow up at some point or another in life and become parents ourselves. But the love of our parents will not see much change, as they will be supporting us even then. Parents Day is celebrated to honour these selfless beings in our lives and appreciate their commitment to making our lives smoother. We celebrate Parents Day on the fourth Sunday of July to show our gratitude for them. My parents are my strength and support me at every stage of life. Without them, I cannot imagine my life. My parents are like a guiding light who take me to the right path whenever I get lost. Parents are the strength and support system for their children. They carry with them so many responsibilities, yet they never show them. We must be thankful to have parents in our lives, as not everyone is lucky to have them.

Jubel D’Cruz,

A comprehensive budget

Although the annual budget exercise has become a bit of a drag for millions who don’t understand what it means for them and how it will impact their lives and livelihoods, the article ‘A comprehensive budget: prioritizing growth and employment’ by Dipak Kurmi published in your esteemed daily on July 26 has rightly focused on the finance minister’s steadfast commitment to a comprehensive plan for an environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced India in the Union Budget 2024–25 during its ‘’Amrit Kaal’’ era and secure its place among developed countries by 2047. It is heartening to note that the Union Government has allotted Rs 3 lakh crore for women-related development schemes, which include the setting up of working women hostels, mainly to increase the participation of women in the workforce and to enable them to work outside the home and be financially independent. The biggest problem is access to the schemes outlined by the central government. What we observe is that women are diffident about entering the offices of the Block Development Officers, who are the most vital links to the government system. If it is allowed to continue in the near future, how can we expect them to benefit from these schemes? Therefore, women need to build the courage and confidence to speak when approaching government officials. Secondly, they should know the scheme they want to participate in. In this regard, women should actually approach government establishments as a group, so that the group benefits and not just an individual. Another critical factor is to make the budget gender-sensitive to ensure that the fruit of schemes is enjoyed equally by men and women. It is imperative that budget allocation be sensitive in the health sector, as women have more sites in their bodies for the location of cancer than men do. Sadly, most of the women-oriented schemes have either not entered our vocabulary in the North Eastern states or their implementation has been tardy. So, they have not made a perceptible difference in the lives of the women here. Hence, we need a monitoring system to ensure how many centrally initiated women-oriented schemes have reached the eight states. The DoNER Ministry must be more than just a funding ministry for development projects. It is absolutely true that a budget is as good as the impact it has on the ground; otherwise, it is just a piece of paper that benefits the few that have access to government largesse in urban centres only, even while villages continue to dip below the poverty line. Assam stands at a crossroads where strategic implementation of the budget could lead to remarkable improvement in agriculture practices, and its outcome offers hope for a more prosperous future for the farmers of the state. Let us hope for the best in the coming days.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Artificial floods in Maligaon Chariali

I am writing to express my concern over the recurring issue of artificial floods in Maligaon Chariali, which was particularly severe on July 24, 2024, following heavy rainfall. This flooding has become a persistent problem, significantly affecting the daily lives of residents and disrupting local businesses. The recent construction and near-completion of the Maligaon Flyover have exacerbated the situation. While this project aims to ease traffic congestion, the ongoing construction has led to temporary blockages and additional strain on the existing drainage system. These blockages, combined with the already overwhelmed infrastructure, have led to severe waterlogging.

The impact of these floods extends beyond mere inconvenience. They pose significant health risks due to stagnant water, which can become a breeding ground for diseases. Moreover, the flooding disrupts transportation and damages property, leading to financial losses for many residents. I urge the local authorities, including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Assam State Disaster Management Authority, to prioritize the improvement and maintenance of the city’s drainage system. Effective measures, such as regular cleaning of drains, proper waste disposal, and planned urban development, are essential to mitigate the impact of such floods. Addressing these issues promptly will not only improve the quality of life for the residents of Maligaon Chariali but also uphold the vision of Guwahati as a modern and resilient smart city.

Manash Pratim Kalita,

Gauhati University

Sidewalks in Guwahati are death-traps

The sidewalks of Guwahati city face a pressing safety concern with their plastic manhole lids. These lids, crucial for access and pedestrian safety, suffer from poor quality and durability issues. Exposed to prolonged sun and rain, their capacity to bear weight has significantly diminished over time, raising serious doubts about their long-term reliability.

Recent incidents of flooding on city roads and sidewalks have exacerbated these concerns. The inadequate quality of these manhole lids poses a direct safety risk to pedestrians, especially during flood events when compromised lids could lead to accidents and injuries.

It is imperative that the municipal authorities prioritize the inspection and repair of these manhole lids without delay. By investing in durable replacements and regular maintenance, the city can ensure the safety and functionality of its sidewalks. Proactive measures are necessary to prevent further risks to public safety and to maintain the integrity of pedestrian infrastructure in Guwahati.

Jyotishman T. Saikia

