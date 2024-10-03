Letters to the EDITOR: NE development and fund use

NE development and fund use

If the PM's philosophy of 'Karma Paramo Dharmacha' was the secret of making Bharat a 'Vishwa Guru', and 'Act fast for the North East' is the mantra for the NE region's journey ahead, then why is there poor utilisation of funds for projects under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER)? The editorial 'Fund use key to bridge NE development deficit' published in your esteemed daily on October 2 has rightly pointed out that a bleak scenario of utilisation of only 33.55 percent of the total budgetary allocation for the financial year 2023-24 is only due to the yawning gaps in the coordination mechanism and state-specific projects for infrastructure and other development activities. The Prime Minister's vision of making the North East a gateway to Southeast Asia can be fulfilled if the Ministry of DoNER is merged with the North Eastern Council (NEC), as the existence of two regional planning authorities with the same mandate is not only creating confusion but also making the Central Government's funding overshadowed due to its failure to identify critical development gaps in the region. Since DoNER is responsible for the planning, execution, and monitoring of development schemes and projects in the North East, therefore, proposals relating primarily to the power, irrigation, roads, and communication sectors submitted by the NE states must be given priority. The agri-horti sector of the North East is brimming with potential, and the budget opens several opportunities to tap into it. The North East region can emerge as a success story and inspire the nation to achieve the target of bringing one crore farmers under natural farming. The agri-accelerator fund will definitely boost the existing potential for startups in the sector. DoNER must take a leading part in strategising the North East's effort to step forward on the industrialisation front so that the latter obtains greater success in solving unemployment problems in the region. It is not understood why, despite union ministers visiting the NE region every month to reach out to the people, interact with them, monitor implementation of various schemes, and undertake immediate action to resolve issues, bridging the development deficiencies in the region still remains a difficult task that needs to be sorted out through time-bound utilisation of available funds in seven priorities laid out as the 'Saptarshi'—inclusive development, last mile infrastructure, investment potential, green development, youth, and the financial sector reforms. Now, there is no mulling over excuses as those days are over. The die is firmly cast!

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Navratri

Navratri, also spelled Navaratri or Navarathri, is a nine-day-long Hindu festival celebrated in almost every part of the country. In most parts of the country, it is celebrated in honour of the goddess Durga, a reincarnation of Adi Shakti.

The 9 days of Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the 9 forms of the goddess: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalaratri, Mahagauri, and Parashakti.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)