Letters to the Editor: Need for mental health awareness

Need for mental health awareness

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the growing importance of mental health awareness in our society. In today’s fast-paced life, many people suffer from stress, anxiety, and depression, and they hesitate to speak about it. Unfortunately, society often overlooks the importance of mental health, despite its equal significance to physical health. Students, working professionals, and even elderly people face mental pressure in their daily lives. Lack of awareness and proper support makes the situation worse, and they suffer a lot.

Therefore, it is necessary for the government, educational institutions, and media to spread awareness about mental health. Workshops, counselling services, and open discussions can help people understand that seeking help is not a sign of weakness.

I hope the concerned authorities and the public will take this issue seriously and work together to promote mental well-being in our society.

Karanjit Das

(karanjitdas464@gmail.com)

Assam’s return of the vultures

In a quiet yet powerful moment for conservation, the skies of Assam witnessed hope take flight. Five endangered white-rumped vultures were released back into the wild, an act that was not merely symbolic but deeply restorative for nature itself.

Led by officials including MK Yadav, alongside conservationists like Vinay Gupta, Kishor Rithe, Sachin Ranade, and Chris Bowden, the release unfolded with careful precision. A pulley system gently lifted the aviary gate from a distance, ensuring that the birds experienced freedom without fear. Cameras quietly observed, respecting the sanctity of the moment because occasionally, the most profound acts of care are the ones done silently.

But this story is not just about five birds. It is about reclaiming balance.

Vultures, often misunderstood and overlooked, are nature’s most efficient cleaners. They do not hunt; they heal. By feeding on carcasses, they prevent the spread of deadly diseases, stopping pathogens before they can seep into water, soil, and air. Without them, ecosystems falter, and the delicate chain of life begins to unravel. Their absence in the past has already shown us a grim reality: rising feral dog populations, increased risk of rabies, and a silent surge in environmental contamination.

The white-rumped vulture, once abundant across the Indian subcontinent, suffered a catastrophic decline due to the veterinary drug diclofenac. From skies once filled with their soaring silhouettes to near extinction, their journey has been one of both tragedy and resilience. Today’s release is a small but significant step toward rewriting that story.

There is something deeply human in the way these birds return to the wild. Hesitant wings test the air, eyes scanning a world they are meant to belong to– it mirrors our own longing for freedom, for home, for harmony. And perhaps that is why their survival matters so much. Because in saving them, we are also saving a part of ourselves. Conservation is not just about protecting species; it is about restoring relationships between humans and nature, between progress and responsibility. The effort seen in Assam stands as a reminder that when science, compassion, and commitment come together, even the most fragile hopes can rise again.

As these vultures circle the open skies once more, they carry with them more than just their own survival. They carry a message that every creature, no matter how misunderstood, has a purpose. And in the grand design of life, even those who clean the remnants of death are essential to sustaining life itself.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati University

Thus far, no further

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, was formerly the last resort of the Nizam, who refused to merge with India immediately after 1947. It was only because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that Hyderabad was annexed by force by India, as the then PM Nehru was scared to do so. Recently in the Telangana assembly, the AIMIM under Asaduddin Owais staged a walkout when our national song was sung in the assembly. We still remember the atrocities committed by the Razakars under Nizam against the Hindu community. Any Indian found showing disrespect to our national song should be debarred from enjoying the facilities provided by our constitution to its citizens, as they don’t deserve it.

Showing disrespect to the national song happens only in India, as India is a secular democratic nation. Thus far and no further.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Rainwater harvesting on flyovers

It is the right time to think about rainwater harvesting through flyovers, as the city has twenty flyovers, eight rail overbridges and three bridges over the Brahmaputra river. Rainwater harvesting (RWH) from flyovers and bridges has become an emerging component and is increasingly adopted in international practices. Places like Bengaluru have some projects with built-in RWH systems. Now, the city's flyovers should incorporate features like rainwater harvesting systems to provide water for non-potable uses – like irrigation, cleaning, firefighting, etc. With proper hydrological design and integration of a filtration system, RWH from flyovers can significantly contribute to urban flood mitigation, groundwater recharge and sustainable infrastructure. The sooner the RWH systems are installed in every road construction activity carried out by the government, the better it is to reduce waterlogging on roads beneath and prevent sudden water discharge from flyovers, which splashes on passing vehicles and commuters. Let us hope that the Guwahati flyovers will not miss this golden opportunity.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Beyond the ballot

As elections draw near, many voters—beyond committed party loyalists—find themselves weighing their choices with uncertainty. Such hesitation is natural, yet it can be resolved through awareness. Before deciding, voters must understand the fundamental duties and responsibilities of a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA); an informed electorate makes wiser choices.

Voting is not merely a personal act but a reflection of the dignity and character of a constituency. An MLA represents the people, and in that sense, the electorate is mirrored in the individual they choose. Electing someone lacking wisdom, civility or integrity inevitably reflects poorly on the voters themselves, whereas a thoughtful and cultured electorate will choose a representative of similar merit. Therefore, the responsibility of voters does not end with casting a ballot; it lies equally in upholding honour and respect for their constituency.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat