Letters to the Editor: Need for pedestrian safety on B Baruah Road

Need for pedestrian safety on B Baruah Road

Through your esteemed columns, I wish to express my deep concern regarding the tragic hit-and-run on B. Baruah Road that claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman this Monday evening. This incident exposes the perilous traffic conditions on this busy stretch.

B. Baruah Road is prominently a college area, bustling with students and pedestrians. The presence of numerous girls' paying guest (PG) accommodations further increases footfall, especially during the evening hours. The reckless speeding by vehicles poses a severe daily threat to everyone, particularly young students walking to and from their hostels. The fact that the culprit fled the scene is appalling. I urge the traffic police and civic authorities to urgently install speed breakers, ensure functional CCTV surveillance, and increase night patrols. We cannot wait for another tragedy to enforce road safety.

Jitpol Kataki

Guwahati

May Day

International Workers' Day, observed on May 1, is a day to honour the efforts, struggles, and achievements of workers across nations. It reminds us of our rights and our ongoing efforts to ensure dignity in the workplace. The roots of May Day go back to the Haymarket Affair in Chicago. In the late 19th century, workers often faced long hours and unsafe working conditions. To demand better treatment, thousands of workers came together to protest for an eight-hour workday. The moment, which started peacefully, turned tragic when violence broke out, leading to the loss of many lives. Over time, this event became a powerful symbol of the fight for workers' rights. Nowadays, May 1st is recognized worldwide as a day of unity among workers. Many countries observe this day through rallies, speeches and events that highlight the importance of labour laws and equal opportunities. In today's world, despite significant progress, May Day remains highly relevant. Issues like job security, fair wages and work-life balance continue to affect workers everywhere. It serves as a reminder that we must safeguard these rights for future generations. May Day is not just about remembering history; it is about appreciating every worker who contributes to the society. It's a day to honour their efforts and keep working towards a fair and balanced workplace.

Trishna Devi

(trishnadevi200421@gmail.com)

Parking crisis and road accidents

The news article 'Why are the authorities not taking road safety measures seriously?’ published in your esteemed daily on April 28 has focused our serious attention. The recent fatal accident which claimed the lives of three young women in the city shocked everyone. It reflects the authorities' shocking negligence and utter inefficiency in the enforcement of the Supreme Court's directive, prohibiting heavy vehicles from parking by the roadside on the highway. Everyone will admit to this fact: the city is today grappling with a severe and persistent parking crisis. Wherever one’s eyes go, one can easily notice unruly double parking on both sides of the roads, especially near eateries. Trucks frequently park and partially block the service roads along the highway, which causes significant difficulties for the smooth movement of slow-moving vehicles. From the bustling lanes of Fancy Bazar and Pan Bazar to the commercial stretches of GS Road and Christian Basti, residents, office-goers, traders and visitors alike are struggling for parking spaces every day. What was once a manageable inconvenience has now grown into a full-fledged urban disorder. The unplanned and unregulated urban expansion has resulted in narrow roads, encroachment and congested markets and a severe shortage of designated parking zones for all types of vehicles. We need smart and sustainable solutions to the parking crisis. First, we need multi-level parking facilities in areas like Fancy Bazar, Pan Bazar, Ganeshguri and the busy GS Road. Secondly, strict enforcement of building bylaws to ensure private establishments maintain mandated parking spaces. Thirdly, digitised parking management. Fourth, discouraging roadside parking through imposing fines and creating alternative legal parking spots. Unless the state authorities engage themselves in monitoring illegal parking of heavy and light vehicles and prolonged stoppage of vehicles by the roadside seriously, it is impossible to transform the city and its suburbs into a model of sustainable urban development for the state. Public awareness against haphazard parking of all types of vehicles on the roads is extremely important.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Pollution at DTP Dyke

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned with the increasing pollution at DTP Dyke in Dibrugarh.

The area is becoming dirty due to plastic waste, food packets, and garbage thrown by visitors. This is affecting the beauty of the place and creating an unhealthy environment. Failure to take immediate steps may worsen the condition. I request the authorities concerned to install dustbins, arrange regular cleaning drives, and create awareness among the public. The authorities should also take strict action against littering. I hope your newspaper will publish my concern and take necessary action soon.

Pankaj Hazarika

Dibrugarh University