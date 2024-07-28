Letters to the EDITOR: Need to focus on proper implementation

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Need to focus on proper implementation

In the Union budget 2024–25 presented to Parliament on July 23, a great deal of prominence has been given on the agricultural sector. The budget has provided considerable funds for laying irrigation facilities, rural roads, and cold storage chains, which are essential components to boost agricultural production and facilitate the ease of transporting farm produce to the market. Traditionally dependent on seasonal rainwater, the farmers of Assam, like the rest of India, will benefit from scientific water management and the availability of irrigated water on the farm lands to enhance farmers' income. The assurance of easy credit facilities and other support related to improved seed quality, fertilizers, raising organic farming, etc. has been spoken of in the budget. Much will depend on the state authorities and how skilfully these schemes are executed on the ground. Organising farmers' awareness and training by holding workshops and keeping regular vigil on progress shall be vital to reaping benefits from the schemes.

In 2022, the Central Government launched the Amrit Sarovar project in the country. The state is entitled to construct or develop a total of 2625 amrit sarovar at 75 amrit sarovar (ponds) in each of 35 districts. The objective of amrit sarovar was to conserve water for the future. So, the fulfilment of mission amrit sarovar, which aimed at playing an important role in the increasing availability of water for irrigating land, besides utilising it for the purposes of fisheries, duck-hatcheries and other activities, may prove to be a benefit multiplier together with the execution of new schemes included in the budget. Lastly, scientific management of water is indispensable, as recent news in the print media revealed that though the state has been ravaged by two waves of floods, the weather office clarified that rainfall has been normal in the state. So, sustained remedial measures by the state and the centre must also be taken to prevent frequent waves of flood to save croplands from erosion.

Pannalal Dey,

Guwahati.

A beacon of pride for Assam

It is happy to note that the Charaideo Maidam of Assam reflects its name on an international arena after inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list under the category of cultural property. This ancient burial ground, nestled in the Charaideo district of Assam, has become the first site from the Northeast and the 43rd from India to be recognised for its cultural significance.

Charaideo Maidam's recognition is not only a source of pride but also a reminder of our responsibility to preserve and protect our cultural heritage for future generations. This ancient site, with its unique blend of Ahom and indigenous cultures, is a treasure trove of history, architecture, and art.

As we celebrate this achievement, we also acknowledge the significance of Charaideo Maidam in promoting peace and understanding. In a world where diversity is often threatened by intolerance and extremism, this site stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the importance of preserving our traditional identities and cultural heritage.

The recognition of Charaideo Maidan as a World Heritage Site is expected to have a positive impact on the region, promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and economic growth. It will also help to raise awareness about the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and the need to protect it from the threats of terrorism and extremism. The inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in the UNESCO World Heritage Site List is a momentous occasion for Assam. We, the north-eastern region of our great country, must continue to work together to preserve and promote our cultural heritage, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this recognition in the years to come.

This achievement is a testament to the rich history and heritage of Assam, and through this great platform of print media, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the Chief Minister of Assam for their tireless efforts, good will, and great love of the entire region in promoting our cultural identity on the global stage.

Indrajit Sarma,

Chiring Chapori, Dibrugarh

Rogue green buses

After lots of planning, the ASTC, for the first time in history, has introduced air-conditioned green bus service in Guwahati roads which are chargeable battery operated. This was really a very novel idea indeed as it will give comfort and security to the commuters along with reduction of air pollution. As usually initially everything was going smoothly and the commuters felt happy with the functioning of the Green Bus. But as time passed by the green buses started showing its true colour and it became a road hog. Breaking traffic signal, unauthorized parking, rash driving by rowdy drivers to overtake almost became routine leading to fatality. I as a regular commuter on the city bus, strongly urge the authority concerned to rein in the rowdy green bus drivers and change the green colour to ‘RED’ so that we can take evasive action as soon as we see the RED BUS approaching. Many startling facts will come to light if a proper probe is made regarding the Green Bus issue.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

CAA, once again?

Once again, AASU and its allies have started flexing their muscles, opposing the CAA. At the very same time our CM, in a press conference, asserted that so far only 8 people have applied for citizenship, thus nullifying the alleged misinformation that lakhs of Hindu Bengalis are waiting on the Assam and Bangladesh border to cross over to Assam. I strongly urge the AASU men to prove CM’s claim wrong with facts and figures. We still remember with horror the memories of the last anti-CAA stir launched by AASU that almost crippled Assam academically and financially. Five innocent lives were lost in the process. The so-called peaceful movement turned violent when even Sankardev Kalakhetra was vandalised by AASU members, along with physical attacks on ruling party members. The Japanese PM’s visit to Assam was cancelled because of the law-and-order situation created by AASU and its allies. The said movement spread to other parts of India, where communal riots broke out, with Delhi being at the forefront. The infamous Shaheen Bagh Road blockade shook the entire nation. All said and done. We understand that the CAA issue is subjudice and are waiting for the SC's final verdict. So as a bona fide Asomiya, I request that AASU men wait for the apex court’s final verdict.

Joel Gayari,

Tangla.

Charaideo Maidam: UNESCO World Heritage

It is indeed a matter of immense joy and pride for the people of the state in particular and the country in general that the ancient Ahom-era Charaideo Maidam was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as the first cultural heritage site in the entire Northeast region. The state chief minister has too termed the inclusion of Assam's Moidam as a ''great win for Assam''. Your timely editorial titled' ‘Tapping the tourism potential of Charaideo tag' published in your esteemed daily on July 27 has rightly said that it is the right time for the Assam Government to come forward with adequate budgetary allocation to build work-class tourism infrastructure and research facilities in and around Charaideo. This will attract the attention of major tourism players from ASEAN countries under the Act East and Neighbourhood First policies of India. You have pointed out that Charaideo can not only be compared to ancient China and the pyramids of Egyptian pharaohs royal tombs, but it also stands out for its scale, universal themes, and spiritual significance. It may be mentioned here that Assam is gradually adding more footfalls to its new well-known destinations which need to be guarded against unbridled and unregulated tourism. Many popular tourist spots across the world are now suffering irreversible damage because of unrestrained and unscientifically conducted tourism activities.

It is, therefore, always better to put in place a mechanism that can ensure sustainable tourism rather than reaching point of no return stemming from unregulated tourism. Managing waste generated by the tourism industry alone is a tough task. Many countries, including our neighbour Bhutan, have come up with judicial curbs on tourism precisely because they have realised the dangers emanating from unchecked tourism. Therefore, the correlation between sustainable tourism and the preservation of the sanctity of the natural environment is quite obvious. What is urgently needed to ensure promotion of sustainable tourism in the Northeast is that the authorities, as well as other stakeholders, need to put the well-being of the region's natural bequest, which is also the biggest tourist attraction, at the core of not just its tourism policy but also its overall development policy. One must keep in mind that sustainable tourism calls for empowering local communities through gainful engagement in the sector rather than opening the floodgates for profiteering corporate entities to get a stranglehold over tourism activities.

Another focus area of the authorities should be the promotion of other potential spheres like cultural, rural, and religious tourism, etc., before a global audience. From Goalpara to Dima Hasao to Dibrugarh-Tinsukia, Assam has many destinations that await adequate exposure to transform them into tourist hubs. The Assam government needs a deep-rooted policy that emphasises training up the local communities in hospitality management and facilitating home stays in wildlife and national destinations, which will directly benefit the locals. One must not forget that heritage and culture are among the major components of tourism and when properly showcased, the region's antiquity can emerge as a global attraction. Our heritage is a part of our identity, and there are vast lessons we can draw from it.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Tiger safety

"Call for action" is a succinct theme for "International Tiger Day, 2024." Fighting against wildlife crime and strengthening protected areas are two critical areas that warrant immediate action. The number of tigers in India stood at 3167 in 2023 as compared to 2967 in 2018. With 75 percent of the tiger population, India is seen as the "safest" place for the big cat. But numbers are not inspiring: 628 tigers succumbed to poaching or natural causes over the last five years, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), any tiger death is attributed to poaching unless proved otherwise. Peer competition, diseases, electrocution, and accidents have added to the big cat's misery.

The NTCA, under 'Project Tiger', is seized of the herculean task of tiger protection. The construction of overbridges and underpasses on highways and other roads should be hastened. The big cats traverse through what are known as "tiger spots" on the highways because they need serious demarcation of territories, and crowded highways are impediments to tiger movement. The lacunae in the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, led to the refined Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Act, 2006, which has clear provisions on tiger conservation. Better conviction rates, increased patrolling, more camera traps, and villager-tiger coexistence are all important.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

