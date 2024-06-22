Letters to The EDITOR: NEET 2024 paper leak scandal

NEET 2024 paper leak scandal

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent NEET 2024 paper leak scandal. This scandal, involving a junior engineer from Danapur Municipal Council, Anurag Yadav, his uncle Sikander Yadavendu, and the alleged masterminds Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, has severely tarnished the credibility of one of India’s most prestigious medical entrance examinations. The accused have confessed to obtaining and distributing the question papers a day before the exam for a staggering sum of Rs 30-32 lakh each. This shocking revelation undermines the integrity of the NEET exam, which is a critical gateway for aspiring medical students in India. Such incidents not only jeopardize the future of honest and hardworking students but also shake the foundation of trust in the examination system. The involvement of individuals like Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, who colluded with Yadavendu, reflects the presence of an organized network that capitalizes on the desperation of students. Their actions have not only compromised the fairness of the NEET exam but also tarnished the reputation of the institutions they are associated with. This incident calls for a broader introspection into our education system. We must address the root causes that drive students to resort to unethical means. This includes reducing undue pressure on students, promoting a culture of integrity, and ensuring that coaching institutes and educational bodies emphasize ethical behaviour alongside academic excellence. It is imperative that the authorities take stringent action against all those involved in this scandal. The NEET 2024 paper leak scandal is a grim reminder of the challenges we face in maintaining the sanctity of our examination system. It is crucial that we collectively work towards restoring faith in the process by taking decisive action against the perpetrators and implementing systemic reforms. Only then can we ensure a fair and just platform for all aspiring students.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar

Power meet

Moscow and Pyongyang seem quite eager to give a fresh push to their ties. The telltale friendship between the two was evident when Russian President Vladimir Putin embarked on his first visit to North Korea in 24 years. Putin and North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, acted like friends through thick and thin. Kim’s assurance that his country would stand with Russia, come what may, says it all. The two leaders have struck a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) to help in the smooth sailing of bilateral security, trade, and investment. There is little doubt that Putin’s North Korea visit has set alarm bells ringing in the US and other western countries.

Moscow direly needs help in its fight against Ukraine, and Pyongyang expects a rich haul of technological assistance from Moscow. What has worried the West is that the technological expertise could provide a huge shot in the arm for Kim to aid his massive military ambition. Also, the CSP envisages mutual help in cases of aggression against one of the countries. Although Kim has said that the CSP is “peace-loving,” no country is ready to buy the theory. Both Russia and North Korea find themselves nearly isolated from the rest of the world following the Ukraine war and Kim’s military heroics. So, the two powerful nations need each other in exigencies.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Educated-illiterate!

Generally, any society around the world comprises educated, semi-educated, and uneducated people. Everyone has their own role to perform in society. With the cooperation and coordination of the above three sections of people, the very existence of our lives on the planet has been possible. However, all may not be hunky-dory. And we are used to living with it. But to our knowledge, there exists another section of people, and we can call them “educated illiterate.” Such people are present in every strata of Indian society, such as education, bureaucracy, judiciary, politics, and so on and so forth.

Being citizens of the country, everyone has some responsibilities towards society and the country as a whole. But the educated illiterates seem to be highly self-centred and self-serving people. They remain within the confines of their own orbit. They are not worried about the happenings even next door and in the country as well, let alone lending their voices against the crimes perpetrated on the people by the powers that be. They are within the confines of power, position, and wealth. They are not worried about the greater good of society and the country. Are they not aware that everything they possess today will be wiped out in the sands of time? We are deeply worried when we see people holding constitutional posts remain mute on issues that afflict the country badly. One thing is for sure: the educated illiterate section are the most dangerous people in society. Now, let us talk about the BJD party in Odisha. We are all aware of the stand they have taken on national issues in the last ten years. As things stand today, their very existence is at stake. If TDP and JDU now take the highly selfish stand, then they would face the same consequence sooner or later as that of BJD!

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati