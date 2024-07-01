Letters to the Editor: New Development Projects in NE

New Development Projects in NE

I am writing in response to the article "Six New Projects" featured in your June 30 edition. The announcement of the Centre's consideration of six vital projects for the north-eastern region, with an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore, is indeed commendable. This initiative highlights a significant step towards addressing the developmental needs of this region, particularly in healthcare, connectivity, and tourism. The establishment of a dedicated cancer treatment facility at the Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati is a crucial development, considering the high incidence of cancer in the area. This project, along with others like the Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh and the tourist facilities at Shillong Peak and Sohra, promises substantial socio-economic benefits. Furthermore, the proposed multi-speciality hospital in Nagaland and the medical college at Sichey in Sikkim reflect a comprehensive approach to improving healthcare access across the region. Such initiatives will not only enhance medical infrastructure but also create numerous job opportunities, fostering local economic growth. However, it is imperative for the respective state governments to expedite the submission of detailed project reports and ensure timely implementation. Past delays in infrastructure projects have been a major concern, and overcoming these obstacles is essential for realizing the full potential of these initiatives. Thank you for highlighting these important developments.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar

New criminal codes

India is set to witness a transformative shift in the criminal justice system by implementing the three groundbreaking laws from July 1, 2024. The biggest concern is the institutional readiness for these new laws, which require a nationwide audit. There has been no in-depth assessment of preparedness across different criminal justice institutions in various states of the country. Not to mention the confusion that would arise while shifting from the old laws to the new laws. The implementation of these laws should be postponed until a thorough and independent audit of institutional readiness is conducted, or a phased-wise implementation just to test the waters will be a more sensible step.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Men in Blue’s triumph

India clinched a resounding victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, marking a triumphant return to World Cup glory after a long 13-year wait since their last ICC trophy in 2011. Under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team dominated throughout the tournament, showcasing their prowess and resilience with a consecutive winning streak. This victory was particularly special as it served as a grand farewell for two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as for Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, who had not previously won any World Cup trophy in his cricketing career. Both Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from T20 internationals, making the win an emotional and proud moment for all Indians. Rohit's tactical brilliance and Virat's consistent performances have been instrumental in India's cricketing success over the years, and their departure marks the end of an era. The Indian cricket team displayed exceptional skill and determination, ensuring that they lifted the ICC trophy and gave their beloved captain and star player a memorable send-off. This victory will be cherished as one of the most emotional and proud moments in the history of Indian cricket.

Bishal Kumar Saha

(ibishalkumarsaha@gmail.com)

Fire cracker blast

A recent explosion in a fire cracker manufacturing unit near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar killed four and left a few injured. The mixing of chemical ingredients used for manufacturing crackers is said to be the reason for the fire. In Tamil Nadu, Virudhunagar district and the town of Sivakasi are hubs of cracker factories. Employment generation ability has made the cracker units popular among the poor. However, cracker industries have become notorious for fire tragedies. In Banduvarpatti, where the latest blast happened, a part of the roof is said to have come down due to the impact of the blast. Despite such explosions killing innumerable employees in the last two decades, not much seems to have been done to enforce safety measures in a region that manufactures 90 percent of the country's firecrackers. In Sivakasi, it is said that more than one thousand firecracker units possess licenses, but almost half the number run on premises that run without valid permission. Fire safety standards are not scrupulously adhered to. Procedures for preparing firecrackers are improperly followed, and law implementation has been very poor in many of the firecracker units in the area. Untrained workers are prone to mishaps. Invariably, rules remain on paper. Erring firecracker companies have to be closed down while suitably reallocating the employees.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)