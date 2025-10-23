Letters to the EDITOR: No conclusion yet in Zubeen Garg case

No conclusion yet in Zubeen Garg case

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to the growing concern among the people regarding the prolonged silence and lack of clarity over the death of renowned artist Zubeen Garg. One month has elapsed since his untimely demise, but no official conclusion or detailed report has been made public as yet.

This absence of transparency has led to widespread confusion, speculation, and emotional distress among his admirers. The public and media continue to seek clear answers, but the uncertainty persists. Zubeen Garg was not only a musical icon but also a cultural symbol whose legacy deserves truth and respect.

I urge the concerned authorities to expedite the investigation and present an official statement to dispel rumours and restore public faith. The media, too, should act with sensitivity and responsibility, ensuring that only verified information is shared. The people of Assam and beyond deserve closure and clarity on the matter concerning their beloved artist.

Bhargav Jyoti Kalita

Pragjyotish College

Concern over HFMD outbreak

The rising number of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases in Assam, among children, has triggered an alarm among parents. The actual number of cases is yet to be ascertained due to lack of laboratory tests, but paediatricians in Guwahati and Dibrugarh have also reported multiple cases of HFMD of late. What makes this situation frustrating is the absence of clear directives from the health department authorities. As a result, children are kept at home without proper medical consultation, as many primary healthcare workers, school authorities and even parents confuse HFMD with chickenpox or measles. We urgently need mass awareness campaigns to educate parents, strict isolation protocols in educational institutions and steps to diagnose cases clinically to prevent further outbreaks of infections. We also need robust disease surveillance and mandatory reporting of HFMD cases. It is foolishness to show our ignorance, as it risks a broader outbreak of infections. It is also not time to panic, but it is time to make people aware and be well-prepared to tackle the situation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Losing momentum

After former CM late Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, it is time for Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to face the menace of Bangladeshi infiltration across the border. Like Late Bordoloi, the present CM is very seriously dealing with the problem, as it is gradually changing the demography of the state, by resorting to a long-awaited eviction drive against the illegal encroachers from govt, Xatra and forest lands, very earnestly sending alarm bells ringing among the illegal encroachers and their backers. But suddenly, with the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, the eviction drive seems to be losing its momentum, which is a godsend opportunity for the illegal encroachers and their backers to regroup. The recent developments, like the Baksa incident, are pointers in this direction, which is just the tip of the iceberg. So, we, the bonafide Asomiyas, strongly urge the state government not to lose its momentum in the ongoing eviction drive. Jai Ai Asom.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.

Need separate law against deepfakes

The recent Delhi High Court directive asking Google to curb AI-generated deepfake videos of Sadhguru highlights a grave gap in India’s cyber laws. Deepfakes are rapidly eroding public trust, damaging reputations and spreading misinformation. According to a 2024 report by NASSCOM, over 70% of deepfake content targets celebrities & public figures, including actors like Rashmika Mandanna and politicians, leading to emotional distress and defamation. India urgently needs a separate IPC provision to criminalize the creation & dissemination of deepfake media. Current laws under the IT Act & Sections 66D & 499 IPC are inadequate for addressing synthetic media and AI-generated impersonation. Strict penalties, mandatory watermarking of AI-generated content & real-time detection systems on social platforms must be enforced.

Dr.Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech1@gmail.com)

Rising concern

over illegal immigration in Assam

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the pressing issue of illegal immigration in Assam. For decades, the state has faced an influx of illegal migrants across its porous borders, leading to demographic imbalances, social unrest, and strain on limited resources.

This unchecked migration threatens Assam’s cultural identity and creates tension among local communities. It also puts immense pressure on land, employment, and public services. The recent measures by the government to identify and deport illegal migrants must be enforced strictly and transparently to maintain peace and order while upholding human rights.

I urge the authorities to strengthen border security, update citizenship records, and raise public awareness about the consequences of harbouring illegal immigrants. Protecting the future of Assam requires timely and decisive action.

Himjyoti Brahma

(himjbrahma@gmail.com)

Former French President Sarkozy imprisoned

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy linked to the illegal financing of his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya. He is the first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned in La Santé prison. The 70-year-old was convicted last month for his role in the scheme. Sarkozy’s lawyers confirmed he will be held in solitary confinement for security reasons.

Sarkozy plans to write a book about his prison experience, as the former president had mentally prepared for the harsh conditions, packing warm clothes, earplugs, and family photos. The Paris judge ordered Sarkozy to start his sentence immediately due to “the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offence.” He may file for release to the appeals court once in custody, with judges having up to two months to consider the request. His lawyers indicated a request for release will be submitted promptly.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)

Hydrogen economy

is the future

The future economy is projected as the hydrogen economy, and fuel cells may become the energy source, either replacing or augmenting the present oil-based technology. The pollution effect and the global warming due to the environmentally unfriendly technology of today have adverse effects on the sustenance of the life system on this planet.

There is a sustained effort today to develop commercially viable fuel cell technology. For automotive and portable power source applications, proton exchange is a new phenomenon. Hydrogen economy is a vision of an energy delivery infrastructure based on hydrogen as a carbon-free energy carrier. The hydrogen economy is a vision for a future energy system that uses hydrogen as a clean energy source to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hydrogen is used in fuel cells to generate electricity, with water vapour as the only byproduct. Hydrogen can be used in a range of sectors, including transportation, power generation, and industrial applications. Hydrogen can help reduce carbon emissions and advance decarbonization goals. There are some challenges to the hydrogen economy, such as the need for technical solutions for hydrogen production, storage, and delivery.

There are also concerns about the availability of freshwater, as electrolysis consumes water. India is working to create a green hydrogen ecosystem to meet its domestic needs and support global decarbonization. India has commissioned a green hydrogen plant in Assam and is developing a Strategic Hydrogen Innovation Partnership (SHIP) to support research and development.

C.K. Subramaniam

(cksumpire@gmail.com)

Ronaldo fans

disappointed

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club will take on Football Club (FC) Goa in the AFC Champions League match Wednesday, but fans are surely disappointed. The club's most popular player, Cristiano Ronaldo, hasn't accompanied his Saudi club. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Goa's Fatorda would have been packed to its brim for the Portuguese superstar. 40-year-old Ronaldo has expressed his wish to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico and has signed a clause and is in the mood to pick and choose his matches for the club.

Ronaldo moved to Riyadh to represent the Saudi club for an astronomical package of nearly 700 million dollars per year in 2022.

Many soccer fans have termed Riyadh his second home, so much so that the football wizard announced his engagement to long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez at the Saudi capital. After having extended his contract with Al-Nassr for a couple of years, Ronaldo, his die-hard Goan fans expected, would offer at least a glimpse of his famed prowess. Alas, that was not to be.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)