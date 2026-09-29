Letters to the Editor: No individual gold

No individual gold

Till this date, India has secured 4 gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games being held in Aichi- Nagoya. Interestingly all the yellow-coloured medals are from team events like women’s cricket, men’s and women’s Kabaddi and Mixed 10m Air Pistol in shooting even though we were hopeful for golds from sports like Badminton, shooting, Track and Field.

Though the show is still on and we are still hopeful to hit the gold in Boxing, Archery, wrestling, Track and Field and Tennis.

Another disturbing observation is selection of unfit and injured players in the Asian Games squad. Winning and losing is part of any sports but getting selected in the squad and not taking the field on the appointed day is extremely disgusting.

We have observed many athletes arriving in the games village but taking the field citing injury. They enjoy all facilities like their compatriots but without any accountability for the nation. This should be probed at the highest level.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

A Correction

The name of the author of the article ‘FYUP in Assam: Implementing NEP beyond guidelines', published on page 6 of The Sentinel on September 26, 2026, should have been Lakhyajit Borah and not as published. The error is regretted.