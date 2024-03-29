Letters to The EDITOR: ‘No one is above the law’

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

‘No one is above the law’

The recent arrest of sitting CMs Sri Hemant Soren and Sri Arvind Kejriwal reveals that the Indian Constitution is healthy and moving in the right direction. Indian laws clearly tell everybody that "no one is above the law," whether they are retired or sitting government officials, CMs, MLAs, MPs, etc.

As per my understanding, Kejriwalji cherished the idea of looting the taxpayers’ money in his mind, and he was looking for the right time so that people would believe that Kejriwal couldn't do this kind of work and blame the Central Government. For this, he acted very honestly in his first two terms, gathering the faith of his people. In the third term, with the support of his people, he slowly started to remove his mask. But alas! His time was bad, and he was finally taken into custody after rejecting nine summonses issued by the ED.

The party should know that by electing with the support of the public, people did not give them the licence to loot the taxpayers’ money. When a public servant is elected by the people, the representative should know that when they indulge in corruption, it involves the people of their constituency and brings a bad name to them.

I am really surprised that if Kejriwal is really a believer in democracy, then why is he holding two posts: Party President and CM? Why is he scared? Why do his party members not raise their voices for "One Man, One Post"? This is simply an autocratic way of running the party as well as the government.

I remember his earlier speech, where he said that he needs only a two-room apartment for him and his family to reside, and if any of his members, including him, are found indulging in corruption, he will not hesitate to put them in jail. Now we see the huge difference in his speech and action.

People have slowly started to understand that "freebies" are a trap to form governments, and later on they will be put under the burden of taxes.

I hope that people discard such masked politicians and party members, whether they are in Delhi or other states.

Anna Hazare rightly said that the law will take its own course.

S Chakraborty,

Adabari, Guwahati

Intellectual and leadership crises in Assam

Assam is facing an acute crisis of talent in every field of activity, be it literary, artistic, or political. The passing away of stalwarts from all walks of life has created a void that is not being replenished by people with equal calibre, capabilities, and skills. Till now, we have not seen the intellectuals or scholars of the genre of Krishnakanta Handique, Anundoram Barooah, Homen Borgohain, Navakanta Barua, and many more emerge. Similarly, in the field of arts and culture, the void created by the absence of music maestros Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla, Bishnu Rabha, Birendra Nath Dutta, Dipali Borthakur, Khagen Mahanta, etc. is still felt intensely, as no matching talent has carried forward their rich legacy.

In the political sphere, there are no visionary and selfless leaders like Gopinath Bordoloi, Hem Barua, Sarat Chandra Sinha, etc., who can fight for the cause of Assam and the Assamese identity. The current crop of politicians does not inspire confidence and trust among the citizens.

Unless Assam cannot produce fiercely committed, dedicated intellectuals, artists, and leaders like yesteryears’, she will slip into chaos and anarchy and ultimately fade into oblivion, and we will feel only nostalgic about our golden days.

Rajib Sarma,

Guwahati

Commemorate Jesus on

Good Friday

Good Friday is a day of mourning for Christians all over the world. The day is called ‘Good’ because it is believed that Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins. Initially, it was called ‘God’s Friday’. In the Eastern Orthodox churches, it is known as ‘Great Friday’.

Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday. On this day, prayer services and meditation take place at all churches.

Good Friday is observed as a day of fasting, mourning, sorrow, and prayer by the entire Christian community.

It was on a Friday that Jesus Christ was beaten up and nailed to the cross by the Roman soldiers because they found His teachings too hard to understand.

However, just two days after His death, Easter is celebrated to express our happiness and joy over His resurrection.

This day is of utmost importance to Christians, as they believe that all those who are united with Jesus Christ by faith will be resurrected in the future.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)