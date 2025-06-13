Letters to the EDITOR: Now or Never

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Now or Never

The latest deportation of the illegal Bangladeshis launched by the central and state governments is very laudable, though it is very much overdue. The latest demographic changes taking place in lower and central Assam are very alarming, and they pose a very serious threat to the sons/daughters of the soil apart from creating a law and order situation in the state, as most of the criminals nabbed in the criminal activities are found to be from that particular community. If the ongoing demographic change is not checked, in no time Assam will be a part of Bangladesh.

It is very unfortunate that Congress, in the guise of ‘secularism’, is opposing this deportation move due to reasons best known to all bona fide Asomiyas, unlike Dr. Hiren Gogoi, Ajit Bhuyan, Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi and a few others. It is high time that organisations like AASU, AJYCP, and Bir Lachit Sena should unite together to support the government’s latest move on this vital issue and to issue a clarion call to all sons/daughters of the soil to support this life-and-death issue. The real picture of how much demographic change has occurred in the state in the past one or two decades will come to the fore next year when the census process will be carried out in the state.

It is now or never.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Request to the Chairman of APSC

I would like to bring to your kind attention a significant concern shared by a large number of aspirants from Assamese medium background appearing in the APSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). It is humbly requested that the preliminary examination of APSC CCE be conducted in Assamese medium as well, alongside English, to ensure equal opportunity for students from vernacular backgrounds. A vast majority of candidates in Assam, especially those from rural and government school backgrounds, have completed their education in the Assamese medium. Conducting Prelims only in English may put these candidates at a disadvantage and goes against the spirit of inclusive and accessible public recruitment.

Furthermore, I also request that in the Mains examination, candidates be allowed to choose a mix of languages while answering different papers. For instance, a candidate may wish to write the Essay paper in Assamese and the General Studies papers (GS1 to GS4) in English. This hybrid language option should be made available so that aspirants can write each paper in the language they are most comfortable with. Such flexibility will encourage fair expression and better performance by candidates. Allowing mixed-language answers and Assamese medium options will greatly encourage talented students from all corners of Assam and uphold the ideals of fairness, inclusivity, and regional representation in the state civil services.

I hope APSC will kindly consider this request and take necessary steps to implement these reforms from the upcoming examination cycle.

Partha Pratim Mazumder,

Nalbari

One crime should not tarnish NE’s image

The recent murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has shocked the whole country. While it is a very sad and serious crime, we must remember one important thing—this is the act of a few individuals, not a reflection of the entire region. According to the report, police say that Raja’s wife, Sonam, along with a few others, have planned the murder. The crime happened in a remote area, and the main accused are from outside Meghalaya. Local people were not involved in this act. In fact, Meghalaya police acted quickly and caught the suspects in just a few days.

The Northeast, including Meghalaya, is known for its natural beauty, clean air, friendly people, and rich culture. Every year, thousands of tourists come here for trekking, waterfalls, and peace of mind. This tragic incident is rare and should not stop people from visiting this beautiful region. Tourism is very important for the local economy. After this case, some people have started cancelling their travel plans. This is unfair to the local communities who have nothing to do with the crime. It is important to feel sad for the victim and support justice. But at the same time, we must not blame an entire state or region for what a few people did. Meghalaya and the Northeast are safe for tourists, and one crime should not take away the trust built over many years.

Hritik Nath

Cotton University

Litchi, the Wonder Fruit of Tezpur

Tezpur recently celebrated 100 years of being the Litchi king of the country. It was in late 1923 when the first Assamese Chairman of Tezpur Municipality, renowned litterateur and the first Asom Sahitya Sabha President Padmanath Gohain Baruah, planted different varieties of these pulpy delights all over the Tezpur Municipality area, the fruits of which we are enjoying till now. Right from 1923 Tezpur Litchi has been brick by brick making its place in the hearts of the people, and in 2015 it received the coveted GI tag, which cements its place as not only Tezpur's but the nation's wonder fruit. But this fruit has not yet made it big in the world scenario even though it is exported to some foreign countries. The main reason behind this is very limited production, which barely serves the nation, let alone the world demand. I urge the State Department of Agriculture and Horticulture to press the centre for a Litchi Board in Tezpur like the Makhana Board the centre approved last year for Bihar. This will give fresh energy to the horticultural potential of Litchi and will also open other avenues related to Litchi which will bring in good revenue for Assam and the country as a whole.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Protecting Assam’s Tea Garden Land

I wish to express my deep concern regarding the growing trend of selling Assam’s tea garden land for non-agricultural purposes. Assam, the heart of India’s tea industry, is home to lush tea estates that have sustained generations, provided employment to thousands, and contributed significantly to the state’s economy. However, the increasing conversion of these lands for commercial projects and urban expansion threatens not just the tea industry but Assam’s cultural and ecological heritage. Tea gardens in Assam are more than just business assets; they are a legacy of the state’s rich history and contribute to the region’s biodiversity. Replacing these lands with commercial structures or industries will lead to job losses for tea workers, disrupt ecological balance, and weaken Assam’s global reputation as a tea-producing state. Additionally, large-scale land conversions may cause environmental degradation, including deforestation and soil erosion, affecting long-term sustainability.

Instead of selling tea estates, authorities should focus on modernizing cultivation techniques, ensuring fair wages for workers, and promoting Assam Tea globally. Sustainable policies and strict regulations must be enacted to preserve this valuable resource. I urge policymakers and citizens to recognize the importance of tea gardens and take proactive steps to prevent their misuse. Assam’s identity is intertwined with tea, and protecting this heritage is a responsibility we all share.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Arming citizens may lead to ‘Weapon Raj’

Arming citizens in Assam could usher in a 'weapon raj', plunging the region into an era of gun culture and escalated violence. The Assam government’s decision to issue arms licences to indigenous communities in vulnerable areas has raised many questions. By announcing gun licence distributions, we're inadvertently acknowledging a law-and-order crisis in Assam.

The normalisation of gun culture compromises the state's obligation to provide security to its citizens. This approach contravenes Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which safeguards the right to life, by shifting the burden of protection from the state to individuals. The government appears to be abdicating its responsibility to uphold constitutional safeguards under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, potentially undermining the rights and protections of Assam's indigenous communities. Is this really the kind of protection Assam's people were seeking? This move perpetuates fear, contradicting our constitutional values.

Gun violence: Arming citizens can increase the likelihood of gun violence, including homicides, suicides, and domestic violence incidents.

Lack of training and expertise: Many citizens may not receive adequate training in firearms handling and safety, increasing the risk of accidents and misuse.

Potential for escalation: Arming citizens can potentially escalate conflicts, leading to more severe consequences. Inequitable access: Arming citizens may disproportionately benefit certain groups, such as those with more resources or access to firearms, while others may be left vulnerable. Arms do not come cheap. It will encourage the use of illegal arms.

A S Tapadar

Advocate, Gauhati High Court

Raising Kids or Raising Status?

A Mumbai resident’s claim that raising a child costs Rs 13 lakh a year shows how education today is often shaped by status, lifestyle, and social pressure. While such high spending may not reflect the average reality, it highlights a growing trend where education is seen more as a show of prestige than a tool for learning and growth. This calls for a shift in thinking—parents should focus on values, character, and real learning instead of appearances; governments must make quality education a true priority; and society should see education as a means to build good human beings, not just successful ones. When we return to purpose over polish, we create not just achievers, but people worth following.

Asad Damrubar

(masad92135@gmail.com)