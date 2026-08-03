Letters to The Editor: Obstacles in Relief Distribution

Obstacles in relief distribution

The recent reports of volunteers facing harassment while delivering flood relief are deeply distressing. At a time when thousands of flood–affected families are struggling for survival, relief workers should be encouraged and protected, not threatened or obstructed.

Several volunteer groups have reportedly been prevented from reaching the worst-hit interior areas by people demanding immediate distribution of relief meant for others. In some cases, vehicles have been vandalised, volunteers verbally abused, and even physically assaulted. Such incidents not only endanger those engaged in humanitarian work but also delay essential aid from reaching the most vulnerable sections of society.

Equally worrying is the circulation of false appeals on social media seeking relief. Fabricated claims exploit public sympathy, divert scarce resources, and weaken the confidence of donors and volunteers. In times of disaster, misinformation can be almost as damaging as the disaster itself. The administration should ensure secure passage for relief teams, strengthen coordination in relief distribution, and take prompt action against those who resort to violence or deliberately spread misleading information. Citizens, too, must cooperate with relief workers and act responsibly.

Natural disasters demand unity, patience, and compassion. If relief efforts are obstructed by disorder and deception, those who suffer the most will be the people waiting helplessly in remote and inaccessible areas.

Bismita Sarma,

Tihu, Nalbari

Online shopping scams

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the public and the authorities concerned to the increasing problem of online shopping scams. Many people are cheated by fake websites and dishonest sellers. Even after making online payments, they often receive the wrong product, poor-quality items, or no product at all.

Nowadays, online shopping has become a part of our daily lives. However, these scams are causing people to lose money and trust in online shopping. Students and elderly people are especially becoming victims because they are not always aware of such frauds. Therefore, I request the concerned authorities to take strict action against fake online sellers and spread awareness about safe online shopping. People should buy products only from trusted websites and avoid offers that seem too good to be true. I hope your newspaper will highlight this important issue so that more people become aware and can protect themselves from such scams.

Pritirekha Borah

Gauhati University

India’s CWG26

podium finish in men’s javelin throw

India celebrated a memorable double podium finish in men’s javelin throw at the CWG26, with Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh claiming silver and bronze respectively. Chopra produced a season-best throw of 85.83m to secure silver, while Yashvir saved his best for his final attempt, registering a personal best of 85.41m for bronze. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage took the gold medal with a Games-leading throw of 89.75m. Though many Indians expected Neeraj to win gold and were disappointed, we should not forget that from the 2016 Under-20 (U20) World Championships, where Neeraj Chopra shot to global fame by throwing 86.48m and setting an U20 World Record that still stands, to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj has won nine gold medals, seven silver medals, and the Diamond League Trophy in 2022 (Zurich), which crowns him as an overall champion rather than just a single meet winner. Moreover, Chopra is not like Dawn Fraser, the Australian swimmer who won gold in the same individual event at three consecutive Olympic Games, securing her titles in the 100-meter freestyle at the 1956, 1960, and 1964 Olympics. But it's a joyous moment for us when two Indians finishing on the podium is a historic first for this event. This is a truly proud milestone for Indian athletics!

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee

(bkchatterjee9@gmail.com)