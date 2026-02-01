Letters to The EDITOR: Open garbage transfer stations

Open garbage transfer stations

I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the growing concern over open garbage transfer stations operating across different parts of Guwahati. While the city proudly claims to be moving towards the vision of a clean and smart city, the reality on the ground tells a very different story. In many residential and commercial areas, garbage is openly dumped and transferred, releasing an unbearable foul smell and becoming a breeding ground for flies, mosquitoes, and stray animals. These sites spoil the beauty of the city and pose serious health risks to citizens, especially children and elderly people. During the rainy season, the situation becomes even worse as waste spreads into nearby drains, causing waterlogging and increasing the chances of disease outbreaks.

A city cannot be called clean or smart if basic waste management is neglected. Properly covered transfer stations, scientific waste handling, timely clearance, and strict monitoring are the need of the hour. Authorities must understand that cleanliness is not just about slogans and banners but about consistent action and responsibility.

I sincerely urge the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments to take immediate steps to address this issue and ensure that garbage management is carried out in a hygienic and environmentally friendly manner. Only then can Guwahati truly move closer to becoming a clean and smart city in spirit, not just in name.

Bhaskar Deka

(dekabhaskar937@gmail.com)

RIP Ajit Pawar

The demise of Deputy CM of Maharashtra (NCP faction) Ajit Pawar on January 28 in a plane crash is tragic news and a loss to the nation, especially to the people of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar's political career was marked by his deep engagement with public life and his influence on Maharashtra’s political landscape. He was the backbone of Maharashtra politics, and the people of Maharashtra loved him. His death was foretold by an astrologer three months ago, but he did not pay heed to it. Now that he is no more, may his soul rest in peace.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Bypass road for Dhemaji town

Dhemaji town is currently facing a severe and persistent traffic congestion problem, primarily due to rapid population growth and the absence of a bypass road. The situation has become alarming, especially along National Highway-15, which passes through the heart of the town. From the three-point junction to the four-point junction and further from Nalani Pam to Telijan Tiniali, heavy traffic congestion is witnessed daily from around 10 a.m. until evening.

As National Highway-15 serves as the main arterial road, all types of vehicles-heavy trucks, buses, private vehicles, two-wheelers, and pedestrians-are forced to pass through the narrow town stretch. The lack of an alternative route has resulted in frequent traffic jams, causing delays, inconvenience, and increased risk of accidents. At times, the situation deteriorates to such an extent that residents struggle to cross the highway from one side to the other.

The problem is further aggravated by the daily roadside market at Nalani Pam, which occupies parts of the highway and restricts the free movement of vehicles and pedestrians. As a result, commuters, patients, students, and office-goers suffer daily due to prolonged traffic congestion.

Recognizing the seriousness of the issue, several organizations such as the Dhemaji District Students' Union, Asom Jatiyabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (Dhemaji District Committee), Dhemaji District Citizens' Forum, and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, have repeatedly demanded the construction of a bypass road. However, despite these continuous appeals, the authorities concerned have not taken any concrete steps so far on National Highway-15.

The construction of a bypass road around Dhemaji town is now an urgent necessity. It would divert heavy and long-distance traffic away from the town, reduce congestion, improve road safety, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents. Immediate intervention by the authorities concerned is essential to address this growing urban challenge.

Gautam Sarmah,

Moridhal, Dhemaji

Proper garbage disposal

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities and the public to the growing importance of proper garbage disposal in our society.

Improper disposal of garbage has become a serious problem in many cities and towns. Open dumping of waste on roadsides, drains, and vacant lands not only creates an unpleasant sight but also leads to serious health hazards. Accumulated garbage becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, flies, and rats, which spread diseases such as dengue, malaria, and cholera.

Proper garbage disposal is essential to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment. Waste should be segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials at the household level. Regular collection of garbage, use of dustbins, recycling of waste, and composting of organic matter can significantly reduce pollution. Public awareness campaigns and strict implementation of waste management rules are also necessary.

I request the authorities to take immediate steps to improve waste management systems and urge citizens to act responsibly for a cleaner and healthier environment.

Rishika Ligira

Gauhati University

The ‘spitting

syndrome’

"Spitting" is one of the most disgusting scenes a person may encounter on the streets of India. Roads and pavements are "decorated" with red stains from "paan-masala juice". Strangely, other parts of the world, like Europe, used to see the disgusting act of spitting on streets. But with time, things changed. Not so in India, where the sight of a spitter with a mouthful of saliva, admixed with tobacco, can be a cause for sleepless nights for the discerning. It is evident to everybody that there is a lack of rules related to spitting.

Maharashtra was the state which pioneered the anti-spitting law in 2015, ranging from a fine of 1000 to 5000 rupees, depending on the number of times the offender was caught in the act. Additionally, in Maharashtra, spitters caught red-handed are expected to do different community service to shame them. But the spitters are too "busy" to understand that their shameful act could bring in a host of communicable diseases. Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have anti-spitting laws in place.

However, a casual walk through the streets in these states confirms the notion that eliminating spitting is a challenging task.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)