Letters to The EDITOR: Overcharging by Rapido riders

Overcharging by Rapido riders

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to a serious problem faced by commuters using Rapido bike taxi services in Guwahati. While Rapido is a convenient mode of transport, many riders demand fares higher than those displayed on the app. They often claim that they have travelled two kilometres or more to reach the pickup point and therefore insist on additional payment, even though the fare is pre-decided by the app.

When passengers refuse to pay extra, riders frequently behave rudely, use abusive language, and intimidate customers. Students commuting to schools and colleges are particularly affected by this issue. It is alarming that nearly 60 per cent of Rapido riders reportedly engage in such unfair practices, causing widespread inconvenience and mental stress. I urge the government and concerned authorities to take strict action against riders who overcharge passengers and violate service norms and to ensure transparency, safety, and accountability in app-based transport services.

Varbina Deka

(dekavarbina@gmail.com)