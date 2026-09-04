Letters to The EDITOR: Packaged Drinking Water

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Packaged drinking water

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the questionable quality of packaged drinking water bottles sold in shops and other public places.

Many people purchase bottled water believing that it is safe, purified and hygienically prepared. However, bottles are sometimes kept in dusty surroundings, exposed to direct sunlight and stored improperly. There are also concerns about bottles of doubtful quality, damaged seals, unclear labelling or products that may not meet prescribed safety standards. Such practices can pose a serious risk to public health, particularly during the summer months.

The authorities concerned should conduct regular inspections of shops and packaged drinking-water suppliers and take strict action against those selling substandard or improperly stored water. Consumers should also verify the seal, manufacturing and expiry details before purchasing. Safe drinking water is a basic necessity. Ensuring its quality should therefore receive immediate and continuous attention from the authorities.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup