Letters to the EDITOR: Parents’ positive role

Parents’ positive role

Following the declaration of the results of the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) 2024, students find themselves at a crossroads regarding the selection of their future academic stream. This decision is pivotal, as it can set the trajectory for their career and personal fulfillment. This process is frequently overshadowed by the weight of parental expectations, as they want to secure their children's future by advocating for the science stream. This well-intentioned guidance can become a source of immense pressure for students whose interests lie elsewhere. The societal pedestal upon which science subjects are placed often disregards other disciplines such as Political Science, Education, and the arts. Students with a passion and aptitude for these fields may find themselves on a path to success despite knowing that it doesn't align with their aspirations and strengths. Another misconception is that only students with exceptionally high academic marks are capable of cracking the competitive exams. In fact, a student with a 60 pc academic score stands as much of a chance as a student with a 90 pc or 95 pc score, provided they have the right approach and preparation. Parents must know that their children possess a distinct set of intellectual capabilities and interests. Acknowledging these is key to providing a supportive and enriching environment for their children. Gone are the days when parents could simply transfer their desires to their children. Now, children should be encouraged to explore subjects that fascinate them and to engage in activities that stimulate their curiosity and creativity, so that today's children can face real-life situations in their future course of life. We must keep in mind that education is not just about scoring well in exams; it is about acquiring knowledge, developing critical thinking, and fostering a love for lifelong learning.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Severe heatwaves: A climate change warning

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing severe heatwave in New Delhi and neighbouring regions, as highlighted in recent reports. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast alarming temperatures ranging between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius for the upcoming week. The capital has already experienced a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country this season. These extreme conditions underscore the urgent and devastating impact of climate change on our environment and public health.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a present reality manifesting through unprecedented weather patterns and extreme temperatures. The current heatwave is a stark reminder of how human-induced climate change is intensifying natural weather phenomena, making them more severe and frequent. As global temperatures rise due to increased greenhouse gas emissions, heatwaves are becoming more common and more intense, posing significant risks to human health and safety.

Health experts, including Dr. Satish Koul from Fortis Gurgaon and Dr. Atul Gogia from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, have highlighted the grave health risks associated with prolonged exposure to such high temperatures. Heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalance, are becoming more prevalent and severe. The most vulnerable, including the elderly, children, and outdoor workers, are at heightened risk.

This situation calls for immediate action and long-term strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change. While short-term measures, such as staying indoors during peak heat hours, wearing light clothing, and maintaining hydration, are crucial for individual safety, we must also address the root causes of climate change. Reducing carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy sources, and implementing sustainable practices are essential steps towards a more resilient future. The Delhi government’s decision to close schools is a necessary response to protect children from the extreme heat. However, we must also consider broader measures to protect our communities, such as establishing cooling centres, enhancing public access to water, and improving urban infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.

Moreover, this heatwave should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and the public alike. It is imperative to integrate climate resilience into our planning and development agendas. Education and awareness campaigns can empower individuals to make environmentally conscious choices and advocate for stronger climate action.

The severe heatwave gripping New Delhi is a clear indicator of the urgent need to address climate change. By taking proactive measures to reduce our carbon footprint and build climate-resilient communities, we can mitigate the impact of such extreme weather events and safeguard our health and environment for future generations.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University