Letters to the EDITOR: Paris Olympics 2024 from an Indian perspective

Paris Olympics 2024 from an Indian perspective

On July 26, 2024, the Paris Olympics commenced with a grand opening ceremony. Under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee, 10,714 athletes from 206 countries competed in 329 events across 32 sports. A total of 117 Indian athletes qualified to represent India in the Paris Olympics 2024. Among them were 70 male athletes and 47 female athletes, who competed for a total of 95 gold medals. India’s best performance in the Olympics to date was in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the country won a total of seven medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze. Based on this performance, it was anticipated that Indian athletes would perform even better in the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, the performance of the Indian athletes in the Paris Olympics has not been as promising as expected. Contrary to the hopes of the nation, India was unable to secure even a single gold medal. Almost every athlete expected to win a medal for India ended up disappointing the fans. There was a moment of hope when Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her bout against her opponent, but it was short-lived. According to the Olympic Committee, she was disqualified from the competition before the final match because her weight exceeded the limit by 100 grams. As soon as this news became public, various reactions started pouring in, but despite the uproar, her disqualification was not revoked.

In badminton, fans had high expectations from PV Sindhu, in table tennis from Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, in boxing from Nikhat Zareen, in archery from Deepika Kumari, and so on. However, despite giving their best, these athletes fell short against their competitors. Even though the Paris Olympics 2024 didn’t turn out to be very promising for India, it brought some positive signs for Indian sports. Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made history by winning two bronze medals in the Air Pistol event, becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic event. Additionally, young badminton player Lakshya Sen reached the semifinals in the men’s category, an achievement no Indian male badminton player had accomplished before in the Olympics. Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula became the first Indian to reach the pre-quarterfinals in the Olympics. Swapnil Kusale won a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle event, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in this event at the Olympics. After a gap of 52 years, the Indian hockey team defeated a strong opponent like Australia and managed to secure a medal in consecutive Olympics.

Amidst the disappointment of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification, wrestler Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal, becoming the youngest Indian athlete to win an individual medal at the age of 21. India’s “Golden Boy,” Neeraj Chopra, from whom the country expected a gold medal, had to settle for silver. Thus, India was unable to win any gold medals in the Paris Olympics 2024, resulting in a lower position in the medal tally. Although Indian athletes were unable to win medals, their record-breaking performances in this Olympics are seen as a beacon of hope for Indian sports. Sports experts believe that these records will positively impact Indian sports in the future. If given the right training at the right time, Indian athletes have the potential to win medals in major competitions like the Olympics, as evidenced in Paris 2024. To ensure that Indian athletes perform their best in the next Olympics, training and practice should begin immediately. It is crucial that athletes are not only physically prepared to compete but also mentally strong. Every Indian sports enthusiast hopes that the positive messages from Paris 2024 will translate into medals in the next Olympics. By learning from the mistakes made this time and becoming stronger, Indian athletes can make the dreams of Indian sports fans come true without having to wait too long.

Deborshi Gautam

Belsor, Nalbari

For a healthy society

Most of the people in our society have been found to use the word "Burha" in a disregarding manner, just like an ungrateful son disobeys an old parent. It's a pity that old people are being ignored in this way. We never once thought that we would grow old. It's truly unfortunate that old people are being neglected instead of being loved and respected. Everyone should know that using human ignorance is a sign of a distorted mind. However, before imagining a healthy society, we must treat all human beings well.

Heramba Nath,

Haldha, Kamrup.

Sustainable solutions: Call of the hour

The writer Dipak Kurmi deserves wide appreciation for highlighting two major challenges in the article 'Guwahati's e-waste and flash flood dilemma: A call for sustainable solutions' published in your esteemed daily on August 29. It is absolutely true that the city, the gateway to the North East of India, continues to grow and modernize at such a pace that the pressure of development has failed all sustainable planning and management. It must be admitted here that the rapid spread of digital technology, e-offices, and smart classrooms has given rise to institutional procurement of electronic and electrical products while generating e-waste in the city. But sadly, there is no comprehensive mechanism for the collection of e-waste by the GMC. The city needs drop boxes at prominent places in each ward for proper disposal of e-waste to check its unauthorized dismantling that poses serious environmental and public health risks while attracting private investments to set up e-waste management facilities. Secondly, the unplanned construction works in the city must be stopped until the stormwater drainage system is upgraded, as the existing system has miserably failed to cope with the increasing volumes of rainwater. The writer has rightly said that discourse about flash floods must end up with short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to address the e-waste crisis and mitigate the impact of flash floods. There is a lot we can do as individuals to counter the present situation through adopting a sustainable low-waste management lifestyle strictly following the five R's, namely refuse, reduce, repair, reuse, and recycle. These principles will help us make conscious choices about the things we buy, use, and throw away. The immediate task before the authorities is taking up proactive measures to put an end to Guwahati's e-waste stockpile as its rising volume has set off the alarm bells, combined with the implementation of rainwater harvesting and drainage network overhauling to help the taxpayers overcome the critical juncture of progress and challenge. The time has come for us to promote a more resilient community, which can create a larger impact and encourage positive change in society.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Calling a spade a spade

I once again reiterate that there are two glaring post-poll syndromes in Assam. The most alarming syndrome is the sudden spurt of violence on the locals by the linguistic minority community all over Assam, forcing the Axomiyas to flee. The latest gruesome act of rape of an indigenous girl by three members of the said community in Dhing has rocked the entire state, and this should be a clarion call for all locals of Assam to get united as it has threatened our very existence like the Kashmiri Pandits. There is no doubt that a diabolic game plan is being hatched and supported by the likes of the Congress, AIUDF, and the Leftists, which we tasted in 1983. The two MLAs of Congress had the audacity to question the death of a rapist in police custody when the entire state heaved a sigh of relief at the death of the culprit. One MLA even went to the extent of openly challenging the call by various jatiyo dol/sanghathans of the state to evict the Miya people (who have doubtful nationality) from Assam. The stoic silence of Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi and irresponsible remarks by the Dy. Leader of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi on the floor of the parliament are a few pointers, as these very people are their lifeline, which was proved in the last Lok Sabha poll results. The less said, the better about Bhupen Bora and ‘Asomiya Che Guevara’, Akhil Gogoi. It's time that we called a spade a spade.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Paying lip service

The post-poll heinous crimes committed against the sons and daughters of the soil have almost become routine. Whenever there was an attempt to evict those criminals responsible for such atrocities from their hideouts, organizations like KMSS, Congress, and leftists raised a hue and cry against the eviction.

Our so-called saviour, AASU men, remains tightlipped, and the above-mentioned parties consider AASU’s stoic silence as support for their stand. The reason is not too far to seek, as AASU only produced the ones like Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who directly supports Akhil Gogoi, the messiah of the illegal migrants, and Congress, who brought lakhs of Bangladeshi Muslims illegally and got them settled in our state, thus creating a solid vote bank.

AASU, you are exposed. We no longer trust you.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla

Virtue of sports

Sports in India are no more "cricket and only cricket." Sports connoisseurs now fathom the fact that under watchful eyes, reasonable support, and proper training, Indian sportspersons can be world beaters. Climbing the ladder of success isn't easy in the world of sports that revels in cutthroat competition. But at the end of the day, it's the talent, determination, and focus that count. Among the older jewels of Indian sports was hockey magician Dhyan Chand, who strode like a colossus, captaining the Indian team to many golden moments at the Olympics.

Dhyan Singh became Dhyan "Chand" to reflect the kind of bright ray the man was for Indian hockey. He had all it takes to be a top-notch hockey player—skill, speed, stamina, and strength. It is apt that his birthday is marked to celebrate "Rashtriya Khel Divas" or "National Sports Day." By all means, the spirit a sport discipline stands for and the inbuilt message it conveys are paramount.

There is no single virtue that a sport does not teach. For learning patience, cooperation, will, desire, focus, longevity, and that 'never say never' attitude, one need not look beyond sports. Hope in the heart and dreams in the head are, more often than not, easier said than done. But sports can infuse both.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Hypocritical

doctors

Junior doctors of government medical colleges in West Bengal, who are on cease-work for around 3 weeks, have not only condemned the violence and mayhem unleashed by the "students" on the 27th day of August in Kolkata but also gone to the hilarious extent of terming their own "protests" as "peaceful"!

"Peaceful" indeed! Based upon professional fraternity (not human fraternity), the doctors of the government hospitals are on strike in West Bengal; even emergency services have stopped! May it be asked what is the fault of the poorest of poor patients who have no option but to visit government hospitals during medical emergencies! Why are they being denied medical treatment, prolonging their suffering? How can the medical fraternity deny essential service to the patients (the majority of whom get compelled to rush to Kolkata from towns and villages several hundred kilometres away)? How can the hypocritical doctors make a cruel mockery of the Hippocratic oath?

While goons are directly tormenting the innocents through muscle-flexing and physical assaults resulting in wounds of the victims, the doctors are tormenting the innocent, vulnerable patients, suffering from "wounds" in the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, liver, stomach, and eyes through the "non-violent" path of refusing medical treatment! Less said about the worst woes of patients suffering from cancer or requiring dialysis and operations, the better!

Yes, the "peace" embedded in the protests by doctors are "peace" of graveyard only!

Kajal Chatterjee,

(kajal.chatterjee21@gmail.com)