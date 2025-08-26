Letters to the EDITOR: Parking problems in Tezpur

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Parking problems in Tezpur

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to inform you about the problem of parking in our city. Parking is an essential service needed by all citizens in every place, but the parking facility in our city is inadequate. People keep their cars very haphazardly, because of which the other people do not get proper areas to park their cars. This is the problem which is faced by both the people who live in Tezpur and people coming to visit Tezpur from outside. Parking fees are also taken for parking of cars in the Gela Pukhuri region, but no proper facility is provided. In the Gela Pukhuri region, money is charged if someone goes to the toilet, but there is no proper maintenance. If such charges are taken and toilets are not properly maintained, then what is the need for this kind of useless thing apart from taking money?? This kind of problem mainly shows the irresponsibleness of the municipality corporation towards making these areas clean so that they can be free from diseases. So, I request all the authorities concerned to make necessary efforts and ensure the cleanliness of these areas and to keep Tezpur clean and green.

Manish kashyap

Tezpur, Assam

CM’s warning

sounds an alarm

The news headline 'CM warns against certain people trying to create unrest in Assam', published in your esteemed daily on August 25, has drawn our attention. The state's CM, during his Upper Assam visit, said unknown people have been travelling in Assam to disturb the peace in the state. These people are meeting only with minority leaders. His apprehension that their modus operandi is to enter upper and northern Assam now has assumed great significance. The state has already witnessed "invasion" from people of "one religion" who are allegedly encroaching on land to alter its demography. A Delhi-based team, Harsh Mander and Prashant Bhushan, is now camping in Assam. Their sole aim is to paint the lawful eviction as a so-called "humanitarian crisis". There is a planned attempt to weaken the state government's fight against illegal encroachers. The people of the state must be alert and firm to thwart their evil designs. The coordinated surge of Islamic fundamentalist social media activity after the announcement by the state government that names of people evicted from encroached lands will be deleted from the voter list of the place where they were living illegally has become active in Assam. It is true that the previous generation of the state failed to "save" lower and central Assam, where there is a sizable population of Bengali-speaking Muslims. Now, time has come to save the upper and northern parts of the state from the "land-hungry" encroachers. Standing together in the fight against the illegal invaders is the need of the hour for the people of the state.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Anomalies in recruitment

of assistant professors

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned that a large number of colleges, including a few universities of the state, have violated the existing guidelines of recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor under the Higher Education Department, Assam. It is noteworthy to mention that as per the guidelines set by the UGC and notified by the Higher Education Department for the aforesaid recruitment, there is no such condition that the concerned subject studied by the candidate at the PG level should also be studied by him or her at the UG level. Also, there exists no such condition that the stream or discipline of the UG and PG level of the candidate should be the same for the recruitment.

Surprisingly, a large number of colleges, including a few universities, while calculating the API or comparative marking statement of the candidates, have not taken the marks/weightage secured by the candidates at the UG level into account if their UG and PG stream/discipline differ and if they have not read the concerned PG subject at the UG level. Shockingly, some candidatures have been rejected due to the above-mentioned anomalies. Consequently, many deserving candidates have been deprived. These are totally against the guidelines, and the recruitment authorities have no such right to do so. The concerned authorities are therefore requested to issue necessary as well as strict directions in this regard immediately to all the institutions so that no deserving candidate is deprived due to such anomalies and publish a copy of the same in leading newspapers of the state and the departmental websites for wide publicity and easy references.

Prof. (Dr) Arun Kr. Bora

Jalukbari, Ghy-13