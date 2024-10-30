Letters to the Editor: Penalty imposed: A welcome step

Penalty imposed: A welcome step

The news item 'Rs 35,000 to be deducted from an official’s salary per month' published in your esteemed daily on October 29 has drawn the sharp attention of every conscious citizen. This is not the first case of defraud committed by a circle officer causing a huge revenue loss to the state government. There are several other departments where defraud practices are going on without the knowledge of the government, and therefore, such a drive, which is most welcome, must get to the roots to make it amply clear how widespread such malpractices have been functioning in the state government departments. Though the state government took a long fourteen years to arrive at this decision of imposing a penalty against the loss of a revenue of Rs 29.77 lakh, yet the drastic action of the government against the concerned official is praiseworthy. The cases of corruption and defraud are not restricted to lower and middle-level government servants. The high-level nexus is too well known to merit any reiteration, and making the bigwigs accountable will lend more credence to the drive. What the most important task before the government is strengthening effective monitoring machinery to ensure that the process of departmental proceedings does not go on for years as undue delay of the DP (Departmental Proceedings) leads to the failure to fix responsibility and accountability for financial irregularities, which ultimately is a major factor behind the unprecedented rise in cases of corruption and defraud. There is a need to create mass awareness among officials and employees of the state government against such undesirable practices to prevent these hydra-headed monsters from permeating their minds so that it doesn't become a part of the system. One cannot disagree with the fact that much of the backwardness and social and economic injustice are caused by illegal activities by public servants, which need to be nipped in the bud before it deteriorates the scenario.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Stampede at station

The Bandra railway terminus stampede that injured nine was highly avoidable. In India, insensibility and anxiety are the biggest impediments to safe and secure travel, as evidenced in the unreserved Bandra-Gorakhpur Express that was reportedly maneuvering from the terminus yard to the platform almost two and a half hours before its scheduled departure. Passengers desperate for a seat tried to board the moving train even before the doors were thrown open, resulting in injuries as they fell. Jostling crowds are a common sight at any railway station in India during major festivals. It is common sense that when there is a massive crowd, there has to be sufficient care and anticipation on the part of the authorities.

Although there is little one can do when people scramble for an entry into the train, a system of introducing separate boarding areas and strict queues in all classes of trains cannot be overemphasised, especially when major festivals like Deepavali are around the corner. Special trains, of course, are needed to ferry travellers home, but they are not the only answer. In December 2023, there was a stampede at the Surat railway station when passengers were trying to enter reserved sleeper classes. Therefore, unreserved travellers pushing through to get into reserved bogies is also a dangerous situation.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Celebrate an

eco-friendly Diwali

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a festival of lights that brings joy to people. It's a season of fun, laughter, heaps of sweets, pretty clothes, and crackers.

Nope! Crackers are anything but an integral part of the festival. Celebrating a holiday does not necessarily have to be harmful to the planet that we live on.

Firecrackers burn and release smoke into the air, causing air pollution. This causes health hazards. So let's celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali.

These days, eco-friendly or green Diwali is being promoted. It is recommended that we use only earthen lamps and organic colours for Diwali and avoid the bursting of firecrackers, as they can be harmful to the ecosystem and cause air and noise pollution.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)