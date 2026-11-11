Letters to The EDITOR: Persistent Problem of Garbage Burning

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Persistent problem of garbage burning

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to bring to everyone's attention the problem of persistent garbage burning in residential areas across the city, which has been going on for quite some time.

Quite a few families living in single-occupancy homes tend to burn their garbage in their backyards on a daily basis instead of disposing of it in GMC dustbins. As a result, their neighbours are also forced to breathe polluted air, putting the lives of elderly people suffering from asthma and newborn children at risk. They deliberately carry out this activity in the evening or late at night, when visibility is low, so that they can pretend to be unaware of their actions and shift the blame onto someone else.

I request the officials of the Pollution Control Board and the Environment Ministry to conduct surprise patrols in residential areas such as Beltola to instil discipline and impose fines on those found guilty. The government can also formulate guidelines on the issue and hold a press conference to make people aware of their responsibilities as citizens in keeping our city clean and habitable, while reminding them of the consequences of failing to do so.

Additionally, the authorities can introduce a common helpline through which citizens can lodge complaints against people indulging in such activities.

Partha Pratim Bora,

Guwahati

Willingness to learn

“The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; but the willingness to learn is a choice,” according to American author Brian Herbert. Worldwide, nearly 251 million children are unable to attend school. It cannot be overstated that empowering people and fostering peace through education and learning are crucial. In India, National Education Day is observed on November 11 to honour the scholar and freedom fighter Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was also the first Education Minister of independent India. The day marks his birth anniversary.

Although education is widely regarded as a defining factor in shaping a person's life and a powerful weapon for changing the world, young people still need the right opportunities to make informed choices. However, despite policy initiatives and the expansion of educational facilities, the country's education system continues to face systemic barriers to access, high dropout rates, severe infrastructural deficiencies and a chronic shortage of qualified teachers.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Meghalaya opens school in Assam border

The recent news report, ‘Meghalaya Opens School in Assam Border’, published in your esteemed daily, has drawn our attention. The Lower Primary School was constructed at New Jalukpaham, a village along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency. The construction of the school and the appointment of Meghalaya teachers there have intensified questions over land ownership and the Assam government's clearance. Obviously, this has triggered concerns among local residents.

The unfortunate development has once again brought the long-standing issue of inadequate development and the slow pace of progress in Assam's border villages into focus. While providing quality education and essential services to people living in border areas is the prime responsibility of the Assam government, the apparent dependence of local residents on the neighbouring state for basic facilities has shocked everyone.

Mere assertion of territorial rights, especially during border disputes, is not sufficient. It must be accompanied by sustained development initiatives, such as access to education, healthcare, road connectivity and livelihood opportunities, in letter and spirit. It is equally important to maintain public confidence among local residents and strengthen the Assam government’s presence in strategically important border areas. The sooner the matter is given due importance, the better it will be for maintaining a congenial atmosphere along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati