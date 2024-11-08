Letters to the EDITOR: Persistent traffic jams in Guwahati

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Persistent traffic jams in Guwahati

I am writing to express my concern regarding the worsening traffic situation in Guwahati. Traffic jams have become a daily ordeal for residents, leading to stress, increased pollution, and a significant waste of time and fuel. The congestion, especially during peak hours, affects not only commuters but also emergency services, leading to potentially life-threatening delays. Several factors contribute to this problem. The city’s infrastructure has not kept up with the growing number of vehicles, and frequent encroachments and poor traffic management only worsen the situation. Furthermore, narrow roads, inadequate public transport options, and a lack of designated parking areas add to the congestion. To alleviate this issue, I urge authorities to consider short-term solutions such as better traffic regulation, removing illegal encroachments, and optimizing signal timings. In the long term, investment in public transportation, widening of key roads, and the development of a metro or bus rapid transit system could significantly reduce congestion and improve quality of life for Guwahati’s residents. Thank you for providing a platform to raise this important issue.

Munmee Roy

Gauhati University

Historic series loss

India’s shocking 0-3 drubbing by New Zealand recently is the first ever whitewash at home in a series of more than two test matches. It was the clumsy batting by the home side that was responsible for the whitewash at home, as is borne out by the fact that they had scored only 46 and 156, respectively, in the first innings of the first and second tests. The team depended heavily on two veteran batters, Rohit Sharma, who is also the captain, and Virat Kohli, but they failed miserably. Rohit and Kohli played all three matches and scored only 91 and 93 runs, respectively. One fifty by each made bulk of their 90 runs. They became victims of both pace and spin in the two tests already concluded. These two ageing cricketers must retire, as it is apparent that they are out of sorts and have lost the sparkle they had shown in their past outings. That the Wankhede wicket was not unplayable but irresponsible batting dented the last match is evident.

Rishabh Pant scored two fifties (scores 60 and 64) in the two innings, and the match could have been turned in India’s favour had batters upfront shown patience and grit to make some useful contribution to reach the target of 147. In the Australia-bound test team, also led by Rohit Sharma and including Kohli, three uncapped players have been named. It is believed that the next generation of cricketers will get a fair chance in the playing eleven to show their talent. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Washington Shundar, and others who had a stellar role in the series victory in Australia in the last away meeting in 2021-22, along with debutant players, are expected to keep the Indian flag flying.

Pannalal Dey

Guwahati

Celebrating Children’s Day

Children’s Day, which is celebrated on November 14, is significant because it serves as a reminder of the importance of child welfare and the need to ensure that their rights are protected. This day emphasises the need for proper educational facilities and learning environments for children, regardless of their socio-economic background. This is a day to make children feel special. Celebrating Children’s Day on Chacha Nehru’s birthday is a tribute to his commitment to child welfare and education.

In the words of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, “Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.”

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)