Letters to the EDITOR: Pertinent 10 questions

Pertinent 10 questions

On August 24th, while going through Your esteemed daily, I came across a news story where 10 questions were raised by our Home Minister Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi owned INC. Any bona fide patriotic Indian must admit that those questions are pertinent. I am a bona fide Indian, waiting with baited breath to see how Rahul Gandhi and his company react. The said questions were in fact raised by Home Minister Amit Shah because of the pre-election alliance of the Congress of the Congress with the Farooque Abdullah owned National Conference, a regional political party in Kashmir known for its pro-Pak stand. Of late, Congress, once out of power, has started behaving like a fish out of water, even compromising the nation’s integrity and security.

Is it the price the nation has to pay when our bravehearts are shedding their blood on the border fighting the enemy? It is up to the bona fide patriotic Indians to answer and react. Time seems to be running out.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Combating pollution in Guwahati

I am writing to express my deepest concerns about the escalating levels of pollution in Guwahati, which is not only a gateway to northeast India but also an important cultural and economic hub. The recent increase in air and water pollution in Guwahati is worrying, signalling that we need to give this matter the seriousness it demands.

The city’s air quality has significantly worsened over the past years, with frequent high levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). This pollution arises from emissions from vehicles, industrial discharges, and unchecked construction activities. These issues have been aggravated by uncontrolled urbanisation along with weak waste management and emissions control systems.

The result of this pollution can already be seen through increased respiratory illnesses among the residents of the city, especially children and the elderly. Also, once clear, the Brahmaputra River now faces heavy contamination by industrial effluents, sewage, and plastic pollution, thereby posing risks to both environmental integrity and human health for people dependent on it as their source of livelihood. I call upon the government, local authorities, and civil society to act together and take action on this crisis. This should encompass:

1. Strengthening environmental protection by imposing tougher emission standards for vehicles and industries.

2. Improving waste management services so that there is no solid waste or sewage being dumped into Brahmaputra and other water bodies.

3. Boosting urban green spaces through urban forestry to improve air quality.

4. Educating the public more about pollution.

Pratham Kalita

Guwahati University

CCTV in schools

Following the horrendous and despicable sexual assault on two kindergarten school girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur, the state government appears to have woken up from a deep slumber. The unprecedented protest against the shocking incident has had a huge impact on the authorities. Now, the state government has directed the management of all schools, including the private ones, to instill closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras within one month, and report compliance. The cameras are expected to be installed on the school premises at appropriate strategic locations, except for the washrooms. Failure to follow the order may result in withholding financial grants as well as the revocation of permission to run the schools.

This move of the government, though quite belated, is welcome because, at a time when sexual predators are on the prowl big time, the security measures put in place by the school authorities cannot be found wanting. Also, headmasters or principals are duty-bound to examine the CCTV footage three times a week and immediately report any disturbing incident to the government. It is extremely important for all schools to maintain the utility and functionality of the video cameras because up-keeping them is a challenge as well. Lethargic school management requires a rap on the knuckles if the cameras are non-functional. In the Badlapur rape, the accused turned out to be a school attendant. Therefore, the vitality of securing the CCTV cameras themselves from such perverts cannot be overstated.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Nidhiram Sardar?

NIDHIRAM SARDAR, literally refers to a toothless tiger in our language. The reactions of the last parliamentary election to the common people are many. Number one is the increase in prices of all commodities, and second is the manifold increase in the incidences of atrocities committed by the linguistic minority community over the indigenous people. We understand that there is an organisation named Vir Lachit Sena whose headquarters are in Sivsagar. Recently, they showed their valour by kneeling down in the Marwari community because two people from that community assaulted an Asomiya athlete publicly, which drew state-wide condemnation that was covered by both print and electronic media. Even the CM praised their valour publicly. I, being an Asomiya, am simply surprised to see their inaction against those who are regularly committing ghastly crimes like rape and vandalism against the locals in Borpeta, Dhing, Mazbat, etc., in broad daylight. Simply flexing muscles in Sivasagar will not impress us and will make us believe that they are paper tigers or ‘nidhiram sardar’. The Great Lachit Barphukan must be turning in his grave.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.

Children's safety and

security: Need of the hour

Children are considered the building blocks of a strong nation. They are the future and real strength of a nation. If children are not provided sufficient safety and security on the school premises, where they spend about half a day every working day, by the school management, their promotion and nourishment to grow into useful and responsible citizens of tomorrow in the proper environment will be impossible. Your editorial 'Reality check on safety and security of children' published in your esteemed daily on August 24 has brought to the attention of the readers the ghastly incident of sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls in Badlapur in Maharashtra, which not only shocked everyone but also pressed the alarm bells for all states and UTs to follow and strictly implement the Union Government Ministry of Education 'Guidelines on School Safety and Security-2021'. It needs to be mentioned here that as soon as a child boards the school bus, the child comes under the control of the school until the child gets off the bus after school hours. Sometimes, the school authority's wilful neglect leads to their physical and mental suffering, which results in unfortunate incidents of sexual abuse. At present, the rising incidents of horrific gang rape of minor girls and even adult women in different parts of the country have emerged as a disquieting concern for conscious citizens. As plants need protection, nourishment, and a proper environment to grow into big fruit-bearing trees, children, especially girls, also need protection both inside and outside their homes. They need to be protected against child abuse and exploitation. Now what is needed is a multi-sectoral approach involving school management, principals, teachers, students and parents, non-teaching staff, etc. for a well-thought-out discussion on the guidelines to evolve efficient mechanisms to check all forms of undesirable intentional human behaviour and unexpected actions within the school premises. When children feel welcomed and cared for, that school occupies a respectable position in society, and parents then tirelessly strive for admissions to their wards in that particular school. Everyone must be aware of the fact that a child goes to school not only for academic achievement but also for other developments such as physical, mental, emotional, and social, so that after spending the first 15 years in a school environment, the child can judge what is good and what is bad, what is right and what is wrong to become a responsible and productive citizens of the future. Let us pledge to ensure school a sacred place for our children-the future of a nation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Embracing economic interdependence

with confidence

The ongoing discussions about the economic exchanges between states, particularly focussing on rice consumption from Punjab and Haryana, have sparked feelings of inferiority and misplaced pride in some quarters. However, it is essential to recognise that these exchanges are vital to our national economy, and there is no need to feel inferior or overly proud about them. While we do consume rice from Punjab and Haryana, it is equally important to note that Assam’s own products, such as black rice, Assam lemons, Bhot Jalokia, Tezpur litchi, etc., are sought after worldwide. This mutual exchange is not a new occurrence; historically, Assam’s crude oil, coal, and tea have been in demand across the globe. These economic interactions are the lifeblood of our country, allowing different regions to prosper and contribute to the national economy.

If economic exchanges were to cease, all states, including Assam, would suffer. We are active participants in the market, purchasing the goods and services we require, just as others purchase our products. This system is driven by mutual necessity and value, not by charity. The jobs that emerge from these exchanges are earned through merit, not mercy, and are crucial for sustaining livelihoods.

The perception that we are somehow inferior because we consume products from other states is both unproductive and baseless. We do not reject technology or consumer goods simply because they are manufactured abroad; we use them because they are part of the global economy. Similarly, our products are consumed by others, and it is this interdependence that fuels economic growth.

It is important to remember that the children of Assam are making significant contributions as scientists, doctors, engineers, professors, and researchers in developed countries. Their achievements reflect our state's potential and should fill us with pride. The idea that we are a nation dependent on others is a narrative that undermines our self-esteem and diverts attention from the real issues at hand. The current situation calls for us to discard this inferiority complex and recognise the true value of our contributions to the national and global economies. Instead of fixating on the origin of rice or other products, we should take pride in our role within the broader economic landscape. The struggle to protect our language, culture, and economy is indeed our constitutional right, but it should not be confused with baseless concerns about economic exchanges. Let us move forward with a balanced perspective, understanding that mutual dependence in trade and commerce is not a sign of weakness but of strength. This interdependence is what fosters growth and prosperity for all.

Mowsam Hazarikan

Kumarpara, Guwahati

Mamata

West Bengal was once regarded as the cultural capital of India. It once produced the likes of legends like Khudiram, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Rabindra Nath Tagore, Dr. Bidhan Ch. Roy, Jyoti Basu, Satyajit Roy, and others, to name a few, who made the nation proud. Now, the very same state of West Bengal of late has produced one whose nickname is DIDI, who in fact has made the entire nation hang their heads in shame by her atrocious nature of appeasement for power even at the cost of the nation's integrity and security. The recent horrible incidents of atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali and at RG Kar Medical College have shocked the entire nation and have proved that West Bengal’s so-called DIDI is, in fact, power hungry. I still wonder how politically mature the voters of West Bengal are behind her. It has simply made us believe that what West Bengal thinks today is totally different from what India thinks tomorrow. The state has now become a mini-Bangladesh under TMC.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.