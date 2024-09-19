Letters to the EDITOR: Physical checking: Utmost caution required

Physical checking: Utmost caution required

The news item’s headline, ‘CM roots for proper SOP for physical checking of exam candidates’ published in your esteemed daily on September 16, has drawn our attention. An unexpected and unpleasant issue developed when a girl candidate appearing for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2024 took to social media to narrate her disgusting experience with physical checking before entering the exam venue. It is true that the district and police administration were instructed to take every possible step to ensure fairness and transparency in holding the examination, but it doesn’t mean women candidate private parts must be checked during frisking. The description of the candidate has shocked everyone, as the act of the lady police constable has crossed all the limits of decency and dignity of the female candidates. The CM’s immediate intervention to the issue with instructions to the state’s DGP to develop a proper SOP with wide circulation before examination to prevent recurrence of such incidents must be appreciated. Nobody can tolerate any compromise with the dignity and respect of women in the name of examination. What is needed for the authority is to put fearlessness into practice and create a conducive environment so that candidates can write in the examination with an open mind. The recent incident in the examination centre has revealed the low levels to which the police force has sunk. Such ugly things should not be repeated in the future. The need for a proper SOP for physical checking of exam candidates in every educational institution for smooth holding of home and broad examinations cannot be ruled out. The increased level of mutual respect and trust between candidates and police constables gives a sense of confidence, ultimately helping the young people to go ahead with their heads held high.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Clever Kejriwal

The selection of Atishi Marlena Singh as Delhi’s new chief minister does not come as a surprise. In fact, any name as chief minister would not have turned heads because it is amply evident that the man holding all the aces is still Arvind Kejriwal. Make no mistake: Kejriwal may have just returned from prison, but the clever former bureaucrat intends to turn the politically tricky situation into a massive support of strength. Since the Delhi assembly elections are only a few months away, Kejriwal aims to divert the excise policy corruption issue by pitchforking a party leader, with no real mass base, as the executive head of the state. However, Atishi’s comparatively clean image, administrative experience, and fighting spirit should come in handy for the AAP supremo, who is sure to go the whole hog to retain power for the party in Delhi. That way, Kejriwal can intensely focus on the election campaign with little to answer on a “corrupt chief minister” holding on to his chair. Of course, the opposition will vociferously target the former chief minister, who is perhaps the principal vote-getter for his party, besides a handful of leaders like Manish Sisodiya. The chief minister’s seat will beckon Kejriwal if the party wins, and Atishi shall be relegated to the list of those chief ministers who held the post of chief minister for a few months. Despite the massive corruption charges, Arvind Kejriwal is still smiling because there is a huge gap between the AAP and the principal opposition, the BJP in Delhi, in terms of leadership mettle.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Spiraling potato and onion prices

The rising prices of essential food items have been here for a long time. The two items of potato and onion, which form part of the daily meal at every home, have become very costly in the past few months. The retail prices of potato and onion are respectively now at Rs. 45-50 and Rs. 60-70 per kg. The Food & Civil Supplies department has so far remained passive. This price rise of essential food items seems to be a usual pattern before festive occasions. The market is abundant with potatoes and onions in the retail stalls, having no reason for prices to shoot up. The trading community is taking advantage of the state department’s inaction to earn easy bucks, which is causing immense hardship to average buyers.

There is reportedly a huge stock of onions with the farming community in the big onion producing states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The Central Government has therefore allowed certain quantities of onion for export and has reduced 50 pc export duty from @40 pc to 20 pc. The state government can buy onions from the farmers of these states and arrange retail sales through the government stalls. This will provide relief to the consumers, particularly the poor and marginal segments. Actually, the rising trend of onion prices has been recurrent for the past few months, with the speculative trading community turning a trick to maintain the trend with an eye to the ensuing puja festivals in September and October. So, the state government is urged to intervene in checking spiralling prices and bring them within the reach of the common people.

Pannalal Dey

Guwahati