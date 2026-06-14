Letters to The EDITOR: PM’s contribution to NE’s transformation

PM’s contribution to NE’s transformation

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing twelve years in office and becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India in a continuous tenure. This historic milestone offers an appropriate occasion to reflect upon his contributions to nation-building, particularly in transforming the Northeast region.

For decades, the Northeast remained geographically distant and developmentally neglected. However, under Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership, the region has become a central pillar of India's growth story. The Act East Policy has opened new avenues for trade, connectivity and international engagement, while unprecedented investments in roads, railways, airports, digital infrastructure, healthcare and education have significantly improved the quality of life of the people. The restoration of peace has been one of the government's greatest achievements. Several peace accords have been signed, over 10,500 insurgents have surrendered, and incidents of violence have sharply declined, creating a conducive environment for development. Prime Minister Modi's concept of "Ashtalakshmi" has helped the nation recognize the immense potential of the eight Northeastern states.

The recent announcement of the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Unit in Assam with an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore, expansion of PM-DevINE projects, the Bamboo Mission, promotion of organic farming, and enhanced connectivity demonstrate the government's commitment to making the Northeast an economic powerhouse. The preservation of indigenous languages, cultures and traditions has further strengthened the region's unique identity.

Prime Minister Modi's frequent visits to the Northeast and his efforts to bridge not only physical distances but also emotional distances between the region and the rest of India deserve appreciation. I sincerely pray that under his continued leadership, the Northeast attains greater prosperity, peace and global recognition and becomes the most vibrant contributor to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Subhash Chandra Biswas

Guwahati -11

Beyond victories

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup started in Mexico City with dazzling glitz and razzmatazz, featuring sizzling performances from singers like Shakira. This time three nations – the US, Mexico and Canada – will host the tournament. Amid the ongoing West Asian war, the tournament has arrived to paint the world in the colours of joy and excitement. The FIFA World Cup is not just about winning the trophy but also about leaving a lasting impression through remarkable performances. The imagination of football has always remained around a few countries like Argentina, France, Italy, Brazil, Germany and England. With historic achievements, a popular fanbase and the production of elite talents, these countries have remained the titans of international soccer.

Each time a new nation performs well in the FIFA World Cup, it gives the message that excellence is neither limited to some selected geography nor entitled to the privileged few but rather is a matter of commitment and practice. When Croatia reached the final in 2018, it proved that with proper training, talent and teamwork, small countries can break the traditional dominance of big countries in international tournaments and expand the extremes of possibilities. The most interesting aspect of FIFA 2026 is the logistical restriction imposed on the Iranian football team by the US, which reveals that blockades are not limited to battlefields only; they continue on football fields too. The FIFA World Cup has always honoured talent. Through excellent performances in the FIFA World Cup, players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have become international sports icons. They provided inspiration to the youths worldwide that football can be a successful career if determination is there.

This beautiful game will now make people from different nations sit together in the stadiums and cheer in unison, reminding them that coexistence is possible even when the governments disagree.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Assam photojournalist selected by FIFA

After facing injuries, broken cameras, and years of doubt in a male-dominated field, an Assamese photojournalist is now set to cover her third men’s FIFA World Cup. She stood alone in rooms filled with male photographers, carrying nothing but a camera and determination. People told her sports photography was not meant for women. At one point, a mob even smashed her camera, and another injury left her unable to walk for three months. But despite every setback, this determined woman from Assam refused to give up on her dream. Today, Gitika Talukdar has become the only Indian female photojournalist officially selected by FIFA to cover the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup. This will be her third straight men’s World Cup assignment after covering the 2018 tournament in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar. Her achievement is being celebrated across Indian sports journalism.

Gitika Talukdar has built a strong name in international sports photography over nearly two decades. She has covered major global events, including the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups, the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the Paris Olympics 2024. Her repeated FIFA accreditation reflects her growing impact in the world of sports media. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and is expected to be the largest edition in FIFA history with 48 national teams. For Gitika Talukdar, this assignment is more than another event. Her journey from Assam to football’s grandest stage has become an inspiring story of persistence and passion. Her journey from Assam to one of the biggest sporting events in the world is being considered an inspiring example of talent, dedication and perseverance. With her camera, vision and passion for storytelling, she is set to capture powerful moments from football’s grandest stage. This achievement is especially significant because sports photography has often been viewed as a challenging and male-dominated field. Her selection sends a strong message to young girls who dream of building careers in journalism, photography and sports media.

Plavan Bhuyan,

T.H.B College, Jamugurihat

Who wins? Who loses?

The war launched by Israel and the United States of America against Iran has crossed the 100-day mark. Sadly, hopes for a peace deal were battered by escalating attacks. Israel has continued to bomb Lebanon despite a ceasefire supposedly in place there. Iran has insisted its own ceasefire with the US includes peace in Lebanon. Iran has now responded by launching ballistic missiles at northern Israel. Israel retaliated by bombing Tehran. US President Donald Trump had called on both Iran and Israel to step back from the latest round of fighting. Since the peace deal is close to being finalised, it will be unwise to allow missiles to blow that up. But, unfortunately, events of the past have only underscored the fragility of any agreement that the warring parties sign on. The issues cited by the US and Iran remain unresolved. Tehran's nuclear capabilities, which they were over three months ago, remain limited. The Strait of Hormuz remains a fresh point of friction, thereby inflicting pain on countries far removed from the conflict. In this situation, even if a deal is announced, the chances of it leading to lasting peace are slim. Now, Iran, the US and Israel all want to claim they are winners in this war. It is an impossible pursuit. In fact, they are making sure that the world loses.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Digital misconduct

When technology falls into the wrong hands, it can turn from a blessing into a serious threat. The recent controversy surrounding a reputed school in Guwahati, where an alleged private video involving a student and a teacher reportedly went viral, has once again brought the issue of digital misuse into the spotlight. Such incidents should not be brushed aside or swept under the carpet. If the allegations of creating and circulating such content for monetary gain are proved true, it reflects a disturbing decline in digital ethics and respect for personal dignity. A similar controversy reported earlier has only added to the growing concern among parents and educators.

Schools are the foundation stones of society. They do not merely prepare students for examinations; they shape character and values. Therefore, educational institutions must step up awareness programmes on cyber safety, privacy and responsible use of social media. Parents, teachers and authorities must join hands to nip such harmful tendencies in the bud. Students need to understand that the online world is not a place where one can act without consequences. A moment of irresponsible action can ruin lives and leave scars that may take years to heal. Technology should be used to build minds, not break trust. The real progress of a society lies in how well it protects the dignity and safety of its people.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

World Cup lessons for Indian Football

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds across North America with its expanded 48-team format, football fans worldwide are united in celebration. Though India is not competing, this global festival provides important lessons for our growing football ecosystem.

Northeast India boasts a rich football tradition with passionate fans and emerging talents. The current World Cup should inspire greater investment in grassroots development, improved infrastructure, and youth coaching across Assam and the region. Hosting or participating in future international events could boost tourism, create jobs, and foster national pride. At the same time, we must address challenges such as match-fixing concerns, player welfare, and ensuring the sport remains accessible beyond metropolitan cities. For young enthusiasts in Guwahati and beyond, the World Cup is an opportunity to dream bigger.

Let us harness the spirit of this World Cup to strengthen football at home and celebrate its power to unite people across borders.

Rita Morang

Cotton University