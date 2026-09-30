Letters to The EDITOR: Police must act tough on homestays

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Police must act tough on homestays

The recent series of incidents involving young men and women at different homestays in and around the city shocked every conscious citizen. Especially, the death of a university student at Rudra's Kitchen Homestay in the Azara area has disturbed everyone. The incidents have raised suspicions about the role of homestays throughout the state. It has come to attention that the homestay staff on duty did not collect ID documents from the victim and her alleged companion. The issue has also hit social media. The incident should prompt the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the victim's death. There is now a need for each district administration across the state to conduct awareness camps along with police among homestay owners.

It should lay emphasis on three primary steps – installing CCTV cameras on the premises of all homestays, preventing minors and doubtful individuals from checking in into this accommodation and completing online registration before boarding. There is no doubt that homestays at present matter a lot because they provide authentic cultural immersion, support local communities economically and promote sustainable tourism. Therefore, it is essential to prevent such unfortunate incidents in homestays, as they tarnish the reputation of the state's existing homestays, which provide genuine accommodations for tourists both domestically and internationally, while also playing a crucial role in the state's tourism development and management.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Some similarities

India and Israel are the two nations who gained independence after WW2 from the colonial forces and are regularly threatened and bled by the Islamic terrorists, with the international community remaining as mute spectators.

The 1972 Munich Olympic attack on the Israeli athletes’ camp at the game village by the PLO and the 26/11 Mumbai attack on innocent civilians, which killed hundreds, are two of the worst terrorist attacks the world has ever seen. Both the nations are fighting the Islamic terrorists with their backs to the wall while the secular forces remain silent.

Hostile Islamic nations surround Israel, while enemies lurk within India.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla

Ethical use of ‘Dr’ title

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw attention to the proper and ethical use of the title "Dr." by individuals who have been conferred honorary doctoral degrees. An honorary doctorate is a distinguished recognition awarded by a university or other recognised academic institution for an individual's notable contribution to society, education, culture, public service, science, literature or other fields. However, it is different from a doctoral degree earned through prescribed academic study, research and examination.

Therefore, there should be a clear distinction between an earned doctorate and an honorary doctorate. Where a person has received only an honorary doctorate, the designation “Dr. (H.C.)”, meaning Doctor Honoris Causa, would clearly indicate the honorary nature of the degree.

Such a convention would uphold academic transparency and integrity while preserving the dignity of the honour bestowed on the recipient. It would also help the public understand the academic credentials of individuals correctly.

I hope universities, institutions, organisations and the media will consider following a clear and consistent convention when referring to recipients of honorary doctorates.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Giving back

When profit learns to speak the language of compassion, commerce acquires a conscience. The recent philanthropic initiative of United Colours, Teok, to distribute a portion of its theatre proceeds among educational, social and cultural institutions deserves public attention.

The assistance provided to Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College, the Anirban cultural group, Teok e-Media’s book fair and literary meet, Teok Higher Secondary Model School, Teok Club, and theatre competitions reflects a valuable understanding: development is not merely about infrastructure but also about intellectual and cultural capital. The decision to provide plastic chairs to ten institutions further demonstrates that even modest interventions can plug practical gaps at the grassroots. Such benevolence can inspire young people to regard success as stewardship, not mere accumulation of wealth.

Such initiatives can catalyse community participation and help institutions tide over resource constraints. More importantly, they can dismantle the artificial barrier separating enterprise from society. When businesses contribute back, they create a virtuous cycle in which culture, education and social cohesion reinforce one another.

However, philanthropy should not become an episodic publicity exercise. Transparent selection of beneficiaries, periodic disclosure of assistance and measurable social outcomes would make such programmes more efficacious and replicable. Other local enterprises could learn from this initiative and contribute according to their capabilities.

In a time when material success frequently overshadows social responsibility, these gestures provide a refreshing change. Let us not merely applaud generosity; let us scale it up. A community flourishes when prosperity reaches beyond the balance sheet and touches human lives.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat