Letters to the Editor: Police-public relations

Police-public relations

I refer to the news item published in your esteemed daily on the behavioural aspects of police dealing with the public and the causative factors for rude and impolite behaviour with citizens by the police. In this connection, I also refer to the recent appeal by the DGP of Assam to the general public to provide drinking water to policemen working in scorching heat as a motivational gesture. The appeal is welcome, as it will also serve to strengthen the police-public relations. Citizens need to understand that cops work under tremendous stress with scanty leave and rest and therefore deserve sympathy.

Though images of a lady policeman doing her election duty with her newborn baby strapped to her shoulder, a traffic policeman in a city traffic signal regulating traffic in heavy downpours, etc. have gone viral on social media underscoring their devotion and dedication, the negative image of the police is still deeply rooted in the minds of the common people. Maybe the few black sheep within the force are responsible for this. The majority of the people still perceive many in the force as unhelpful and dishonest.

It is hoped that the new recruits who have entered the police service strictly on merit will infuse a new work culture and set exemplary standards of honesty and empathy. This will endear them to the public. We need to have more of Kiran Bedis, Julio Roberio, and others in our force so that citizens can feel safe and secure enough to approach police. This can be the first but firm step towards community-based policing. Police have to earn the goodwill and confidence of the law-abiding public with their helpful attitude and approach. Skills can be taught and imparted but not behaviour and conduct, which each cop has to develop on their own. As DGP has nicely summed up this as "cumulative outcome of his or her schooling, parenting, social milieu, etc."

Ongoing regular behavioural science and soft skill training for the lower and middle-rung policemen, who are the first points of contact with the public, can have a positive impact on their personalities and enhance the image of the cops in the long run.

Rajib Sarma,

Guwahati

Medical counselling

I want to draw the kind attention of the authority to the discrepancy observed in the recent medical counselling process. As per a notice dated May 24 vide No. DME/PG/2024/1140, an application form was invited from all foreign medical graduates and non-foreign medical graduates who have completed MBBS outside Assam.

As per a notice circulated on May 27, 2024, vide No. DME/PG/2024/1187 Counselling has been scheduled for May 30, 2024. As a citizen concerned and an advocate for fair educational practices, I am deeply troubled by these discrepancies and irregularities that have affected numerous aspiring medical students who are government medical Graduates of SSUHS, Assam. We had our application form submitted back in the month of February vide [ECF:167673]NHM-31013(11)/3/2021-HRD-NHM dated 6/02/2024, and the counselling had been postponed until further notice via an application dated 24/02/24. Yet, until now, no notice has been published regarding our counselling process.

Favouring a particular group and keeping another group in the darkness seems unfair.

The lack of clear communication from the authorities has exacerbated the situation. Students and parents have been left in the dark without any proper guidance or communication regarding the counselling process. This has created a sense of helplessness and anxiety. I request the authorities concerned, DME Assam, NHM, and State Health Ministry, to look into the matter and solve the issue kindly.

A concerned citizen

Protection of Deepor Beel

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing land filling and demarcation issues at Deepor Beel, a designated Ramsar site and critical ecological zone in Assam. The recent directives by the Gauhati High Court, led by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam, in response to a PIL (18/2023) filed by Pramod Kalita and others, highlighted the urgency of protecting this invaluable wetland. Despite the Assam government’s assurances and a draft notification pending approval to declare Deepor Beel an eco-sensitive zone, land filling activities reportedly continue in the area. This is alarming given Deepor Beel's ecological significance, supporting a rich biodiversity, including several endangered species, and acting as a vital buffer against floods. The High Court's instruction to the government advocate to file an affidavit on the demarcation of Deepor Beel and the directive for the District Commissioner to provide detailed information on the land filling are commendable steps. However, the lack of timely action and transparency from the authorities, as highlighted by the court's dissatisfaction with the absence of an affidavit from the DC, raises serious concerns about the commitment to preserving this natural habitat. It is crucial that the state government expedite the process of demarcating Deepor Beel and ensure that no further land filling occurs until the demarcation is complete. The authorities must recognise the critical environmental and social roles played by Deepor Beel and act decisively to prevent any activities that could jeopardise its integrity. I urge the relevant government bodies to adhere to the High Court’s directives and take immediate, concrete actions to protect Deepor Beel. The preservation of this wetland is not just a matter of local interest but a national and global responsibility.

Sabina Ahmed,

Dibrugarh University

Connectivity gaps in rural areas

There is no denying that flyovers play a major role in streamlining the traffic control system in towns and cities. Also, they significantly reduce travel time and noise, air pollution, and other environmental pollution in such areas. Similarly, bridge construction in rural areas of the country can improve the local economy and quality of life in the rural communities by providing a safer and quicker means of transportation. But, quite regrettably, bridges in many villages in India are often in very poor condition or nonexistent. In those villages, seasonal flooding and changes in rivers and streams block access to schools. Due to the lack of access to bridges, rural communities are affected by distance and limited access to healthcare and new employment opportunities. It's a known fact that the rural population in India is higher than that of the urban population. As such, to make India more prosperous India the near future, it must be ensured that rural residents don't have to be stranded without access to necessary resources. Since rural and urban development play complementary roles in the overall economic development of a country, rural transportation connectivity must be developed for its additional economic development.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok , Jorhat