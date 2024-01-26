Letters to The EDITOR: Political Unrest during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Political Unrest during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati

I am writing to express my concern over the recent chaotic events that unfolded during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati on January 23. The reported clashes between Congress workers and the Assam Police, resulting in injuries and the subsequent political fallout, highlight the need for responsible and peaceful political discourse.

It is disheartening to hear about the deviation from the pre-allotted highway route as per Assam Police instructions. The decision by Congress workers, led by APCC President Bhupen Borah, to break through police barricades and attempt to enter the city route not only disrupted the planned procession but also resulted in physical altercations, causing injuries to both police personnel and a Congress MLA.

The reported statement by Rahul Gandhi, referring to his party workers as 'Babar Sher', further escalated tensions. The subsequent directive from the Chief Minister of Assam to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly provoking the crowd adds another layer of concern. Political leaders should strive to set an example of responsible behaviour by promoting dialogue and understanding rather than resorting to inflammatory language.

The clashes during the Yatra, coupled with Rahul Gandhi's tweet targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, indicating a prediction of the Congress winning in 2026, only exacerbate the already tense political atmosphere. Such confrontations not only undermine the democratic values we cherish but also divert attention from pressing issues that demand collaborative efforts from all political parties.

In the spirit of a healthy democracy, I urge political leaders to prioritize constructive dialogue and engagement. The public expects their leaders to address pertinent issues, provide solutions, and foster unity rather than engage in confrontations that may lead to social unrest.

As we move forward, let us collectively encourage political leaders to demonstrate statesmanship, putting the welfare of the people and the nation above all else. It is essential for the political discourse to be characterized by respect, dignity, and a commitment to the well-being of our society.

Abhishek Konwar,

Cotton University

INDIA is in disarray

We expected that the INDIA bloc would give a good fight with the BJP/NDA, their opponent in the 2024 general election. The bad news is that it crashed before even taking off. Indeed, they are in disarray! And, for many, it is happening along the expected line. The people of the country are fed up with the chameleon-like nature of our politicians. Every leader wants to rule the roost. Today’s politicians take politics as their profession or business to wield power and amass wealth. So be it! We are only at fault for believing and expecting something big from them. Finally, our hope to see a new dawn is belied! It is for sure that the politicians are least worried for the country and its people. Their actions suffice to speak volumes. Our politicians play politics for them, by them, and of them. So we, the common people, don’t come into their scheme of things. They know for sure that they are always safe, both socially and financially. The leaders of various political parties that formed INDIA alliance, have their own agendas and ambitions. As such, they couldn’t be on the same page to form a united force. The word ‘sacrifice’ has no place in their vocabulary. When the country is full of political eunuchs and rampant corruption is all around, what can the common people do? The fate and future of this great country are left at the mercy of God!

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Will miss you

Anand Mishra, IPS, former SP, Lakhimpur, has very surprisingly decided to resign from his service due to reasons best known to him: catching his admirers on the wrong foot. So far as his service life is concerned, he was one of the most people-friendly SPs in Assam. In all the districts where he served as SP, he was a terror to the criminals. Sometimes, because of his pro-people attitude, he drew flak from some selfish politicians and their loyal print and electronic media. Because of his efficacy as a tough cop, he was often posted in some crime-infested districts, namely Dhubri, Nagaon, and Lakhimpur, which proved to be the hub of many anti-national activities like fake currency rackets and duplicate gold scams. During his last posting in Lakhimpur, he exposed the nexus between someone with doubtful nationality and local criminals, which he busted with a strong arm.

We miss you.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

APSC CCE 2022 results questionable

The credibility of the recently declared APSC CCE 2022 result is highly questionable, as a large number of deserving candidates across the state with exceptional abilities were not chosen for the 913 posts. It has already been reported that in a few examination centres, no candidate was selected for Grade 1 posts. Surprisingly, some candidates who admitted to leaving 6–10 questions unanswered in each General Studies paper were still selected, while highly brilliant students well adept at writing properly structured answers who answered all the questions were not selected. Consequently, it is imperative for the state government to thoroughly investigate this matter and take immediate as well as efficient measures to verify the marks obtained by the candidates in order to determine if there are any errors in the selection process or if any fraudulent or dishonest activities have taken place. It is hoped that the state government, under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will continue exercising zero tolerance against corruption.

Some concerned guardians.

Contribution of Netaji

The country can never forget the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to the freedom movement. His slogan, 'Give me blood, and I will give you freedom' sparked a new revolution in the country. The army 'Azad Hind Fauj' formed by him subsequently forced the British to leave India. The British had first handed over the Andamans and Nicobar Islands to the Azad Hind Fauj, and Netaji hoisted the tricolour there on December 30, 1943. Netaji had become synonymous with courage, bravery, and patriotism. Netaji's death still remains a mystery. The present Central Government has expressed gratitude to Netaji by celebrating his birthday as Parakram Diwas (January 23), making public all the files related to him, and installing the statue of Netaji at India Gate. Netaji's life will always continue to inspire patriotism among the youth.

Mohd. Ashraf Siddiqui

Paltan Bazar, Guwahati