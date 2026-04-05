Letters to the Editor: Politics of accountability approaching!

Politics of accountability approaching!

Assam is once again moving towards a democratic electoral moment as the people prepare to elect their representatives on April 9, 2026. Amid political speeches, competing promises, and mutual accusations among party leaders, ordinary citizens continue to seek an answer to one fundamental question: regardless of which government comes to power, will people’s lives genuinely become easier? The time has therefore arrived for any new government or council of ministers not merely to govern, but to present before the public a clear commitment to accountability. The foremost concern is price rise. The increasing cost of cooking gas, petrol, diesel, and essential food commodities has become the greatest burden on ordinary households. Discussions on development or large infrastructure projects acquire meaning only when people can sustain their daily lives with dignity.

Dr. Jyotish Goswami

(goswamijyotish2016@gmail.com)

Maritime potential

In hindsight, India is yet to fully realise its maritime potential. Every April 5 is observed as National Maritime Day to defend, shield and preserve India's maritime zones. For a country with a long coastline of over 11,098 km, maritime development can act as an engine of growth and development besides boosting a country's economic growth. The "waterways trade", or the inland waterway, can supplement and ease the road and rail trade load.

As of now, the seaports are important cargo carriers. No effort should be spared in linking seaports with road and rail. The need to upgrade the existing ports should occupy the government's attention. There should also be important infrastructural changes at seaports. Ports should be able to embrace larger ships and must be in a position to host fresh terminals for vessel occupancy. If the seaport capacity is enhanced, necessary changes will follow.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Sudden decisions, global consequences

Recent sudden decisions by Donald Trump have stirred global concern and, in many ways, set off a chain reaction across economies and politics. His move to impose steep tariffs on foreign pharmaceutical companies has begun to bring about uncertainty in international trade, leaving many businesses on edge and forcing them to rethink their strategies. Instead of easing burdens, such policies may blow up in the face of consumers, as rising costs are often passed down to them. At the same time, his aggressive stance towards Iran has further added fuel to the fire, pushing geopolitical tensions to a boiling point. These abrupt decisions have also left many in the dark, creating confusion among allies and investors. What was intended to protect national interests now seems like a double-edged sword, risking economic disruption and weakening global trust.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat