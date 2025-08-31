Letters to The EDITOR: Poor drainage system in Guwahati

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Poor drainage system in Guwahati

Guwahati, being the gateway to the Northeast and one of the fastest-growing cities, continues to struggle with waterlogging due to inadequate drainage facilities. During every spell of heavy rain, several parts of the city, including Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and RG Baruah Road, get submerged. Stagnant water not only disrupts traffic and daily life but also becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to health hazards such as dengue and malaria. The lack of proper maintenance and desilting of drains further worsens the problem, while encroachment on natural water channels has narrowed the flow of stormwater. It is high time that the authorities take concrete measures such as regular cleaning of drains, construction of modern drainage systems, and strict action against encroachments. Unless urgent steps are taken, the problem will continue to cause immense hardship to the residents.

Sohanee Phukon

(suhaniphukan11813@gmail.com)

Demand for IIM at Raha

Through your esteemed daily, I want to bring to the kind notice of the Central Government/Assam Government to reconsider the decision of establishing the IIM near Palasbari. The much-coveted institution needs to be established at Raha, close to Nagaon town, where more than 600 bighas of land under Chaparmukh Kisamat are still available, once selected for AIIMS.

Like AIIMS, many more central institutions had been established in and around Guwahati Metro City, and it is worth mentioning that initially the Missa, Nagaon location was selected for the IIT, but later the location was shifted to North Guwahati in the Kamrup district, ignoring the genuine demand of the then undivided Nagaon district. This writer was the first OSD of IIT, Missa, Nagaon. I urge all the ministers/MPs of the district concerned, irrespective of their political affiliations, to come forward and fight unitedly for the establishment of the said IIM at Raha, instead of Palasbari.

Chandramohan Kakati,

Nagaon