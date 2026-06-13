Letters to The EDITOR: Poor roads in South Karimganj

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Poor roads in South Karimganj

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the deplorable condition of roads in the South Karimganj constituency of the Sribhumi district, Assam.

Most of the roads in the constituency, particularly in the rural areas, are in a highly damaged state. Numerous potholes, broken surfaces, inadequate drainage facilities, and waterlogging during the rainy season have made transportation extremely difficult. Commuters, students, patients, farmers, and daily wage earners face immense hardship while travelling on these roads.

The poor condition of the roads not only causes inconvenience but also increases the risk of road accidents. Emergency services such as ambulances often face delays, affecting the well-being of the residents. Despite repeated appeals from local people, many roads remain unrepaired for a long time. I earnestly request the Public Works Department and the concerned authorities to take immediate steps for the repair and reconstruction of the damaged roads in the South Karimganj constituency. Timely action will greatly benefit the public and contribute to the overall development of the region.

I hope that your esteemed newspaper will highlight this issue and help bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned.

Abdul Malik Choudhury

Lakshmi Bazar,

South Karimganj

The country's economy

The present state of the country's economy is far from satisfactory. Today, India's economy is caught in a dual squeeze. High inflation, weak job creation and sluggish private investment form internal pressure, while external shock includes volatile oil prices, shrinking exports and pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Unchecked, these forces could soon converge into an economic storm in the country. There is an urgent need to check unproductive freebies and indiscriminate welfare spending to avert such a deepening crisis. At the same time, we need to reduce dependence on imported oil and scale up renewable energy resources. Export competitiveness must be strengthened through technological innovation and improved logistics. The middle class, lower middle class and working people need to curb unnecessary expenditure and increase savings in preparation for the shocks that may lie ahead. The urgent need for policymakers is to act decisively. Structural reforms in manufacturing and labour markets should be accelerated. Domestic investment should be encouraged through tax rationalisation and genuine ease of doing business. These measures can stabilise growth and help our country weather the gathering storm we are confronting at present.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.



Environmental effects of fast fashion

I wish to draw public attention to the alarming environmental impact of the fast fashion industry, a growing concern that demands urgent action from consumers, corporations, and policymakers alike. Fast fashion refers to the rapid production of inexpensive clothing designed to replicate current trends and encourage frequent purchases. While this model has made fashion more accessible, it is also one of the world's most environmentally damaging industries. The sector is responsible for excessive water consumption, significant greenhouse gas emissions, and widespread pollution caused by the discharge of untreated dyes and chemicals into water bodies.

Furthermore, the culture of disposable clothing promoted by fast fashion has led to an unprecedented increase in textile waste. Millions of garments are discarded annually, many of which end up in landfills where synthetic fibres can take decades to decompose. The production of such materials also contributes to the release of microplastics, posing a serious threat to marine ecosystems and biodiversity.

The environmental costs of fast fashion often remain hidden behind low price tags and rapidly changing trends. Therefore, it is imperative to promote sustainable alternatives such as ethical manufacturing, responsible consumption, clothing recycling, and support for environmentally conscious brands. Educational institutions, media organisations, and government agencies must also play an active role in raising awareness of the long-term consequences of unsustainable fashion practices.

Anushuya Das

Gauhati University

The silent cost

of pollution

I wish to draw attention to the alarming rise in environmental pollution and its adverse impact on public health, ecosystems, and overall quality of life.

Environmental pollution has become one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Air pollution caused by vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of fossil fuels has significantly deteriorated air quality, leading to respiratory diseases and other health complications. Similarly, water pollution resulting from the discharge of untreated sewage, industrial waste, and plastic debris into rivers and lakes threatens aquatic life and reduces access to clean drinking water.

In addition, sound pollution from excessive traffic, construction activities, loudspeakers, and urban congestion has become a major concern, affecting mental well-being, concentration, and hearing health. Dust pollution generated by construction projects, unpaved roads, and deforestation further contributes to respiratory problems and environmental degradation.

These forms of pollution not only endanger human health but also disrupt biodiversity and accelerate climate change. Addressing these issues requires collective responsibility. Governments must enforce stricter environmental regulations, industries should adopt sustainable practices, and citizens must contribute by reducing waste, conserving resources, and promoting eco-friendly lifestyles.

Environmental protection is not merely a policy issue but a necessity for ensuring a healthy and sustainable future. I hope this letter encourages greater public awareness and motivates all stakeholders to take meaningful action against pollution.

Sharmistha Gogoi,

(sharmisthagogoi700@gmail.com)

Violence against children

The recent editorial 'Child rights violence' has made it clear that violence against children has assumed serious proportions. It occurs across all segments of society today. The frequent occurrence of domestic violence against children at home, physical assaults and mental harassment and severe disciplinary actions by teachers in the educational institutions across the state continues to be a major concern for all. Today's children are tomorrow's responsible citizens. But, sadly, they are victims of all forms of exploitation and mental and physical abuse at home and outside at the hands of people whom they trust most. If it is not checked now, it will fundamentally alter their brain development, causing severe damage to their ability to learn, socialise and grow into healthy adults. Violence against children is a serious issue that cannot be dismissed lightly. The silence of neighbours and others who, after hearing a child's screams, close their eyes is unpardonable. This mindset of people provides fertile ground for violence against children to flourish unchecked. It is a grave social crime. Assam's rising number of child rights violations is a civic failure. It can be prevented, and therefore, responding to violence against children requires systematic, sincere efforts from all. There is a need to ban violent discipline, teacher misconduct and corporal punishment in schools, which are quite frequently reported in the news media. So, it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and individuals, to know about child rights and the role they have to play to ensure that no child rights are violated or usurped in and outside homes, schools and public places by any adult members of the society under any circumstances.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Concern about

inefficient refuse disposal

I would like to highlight the concern regarding the poor management of waste in our residential areas through the columns of your prestigious newspaper. The garbage bins are often filled to their capacities, the garbage is not collected for several days, and the stench is spread all around the residential areas.

Despite complaints, proper measures for disposing of the waste have not been put into practice. The absence of waste segregation and regular waste collection exacerbates the problem. Such levels of negligence affect all sections of society, including children, seniors, students, and working-class individuals.

I would ask the municipal body to act immediately in collaboration with an efficient garbage disposal system, arranging covered bins and raising public awareness about garbage disposal. A clean environment is a basic right of every individual.

Iffat Ara Habib

Gauhati University