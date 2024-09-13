Letters to the EDITOR: Pope Francis

Pope Francis

This is in reference to an article in your esteemed daily, The Sentinel, by Asad Mirza (Sept. 11), on Pope Francis, who remarked, ‘Build bridges like tunnels of fraternity,’ during his visit to Indonesia, the largest Muslim country in the world, with some 87 percent Muslims in the total population of around 275 million in the country. We would say that it was the Pope's marathon trip to Southeast Asia and Oceania. Throughout his trip, Pope Francis advocated for peace and unity amidst the various religions, ethnicities, and languages of the place. The Pope also signed a joint declaration on humanitarian and environmental issues and religious tolerance with Indonesia's top Muslim leader. It is truly edifying to read in the article that His Holiness spoke at the underground “Tunnel of Fraternity,” which connects the mosque to the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption across the street, and called the tunnel “a place of dialogue and encounter.” The dialogue is meant to clear misunderstandings and mistrust, leading to peace and tolerance in the world.

Elected on March 13, 2013, as the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Mario Bergoglio SJ, changed his name to Pope Francis and decided to follow the path trodden by St. Francis of Assisi, who called the earth “Sister Mother Earth” and understood the whole world as relational, sister, mother, and brother with God as Father. Pope Francis wrote an encyclical, Laudato Si, and asked the world to protect “a common home, belonging to all and meant for all,” from climate change and its devastating effects. Imitating his patron saint, Pope Francis, is advocating the concept that the church is for the poor. He penned down another Encyclical, Fratelli tuti, and proposed fraternity and social friendship as the ways to build a better, more just, and more peaceful world, with the commitment of all, including people and institutions. We need many more Pope Francis to save our world.

Fr. William Horo,

Tongana, Tinsukia

No blame game, need positive

steps in Manipur

The air of normalcy in Manipur at the moment is deceptive. Clashes and curfews have deteriorated the state's law and order situation. The fault lines between the Meitei and Kuki tribals not only remain but tend to deepen with each passing day.

The article 'preventing conflict escalation in Manipur' published in your esteemed daily on September 12 has rightly pointed out that discussion and dialogue between the two organisations help create the scope for the government to convince agitating groups to give up the path of confrontation and embrace the idea of reconciliation. The present worrying aspect is that the students of the state are the worst sufferers due to prolonged ethnic disharmony and disruption in academic activities due to the closure of educational institutions. The imposition of an internet ban has triggered anxiety among them about their career and safety. The tribal population feels that they have been subjected to discrimination politically and socially and do not get a fair share of economic benefits. Within such a situation of stagnation and inertia, any positive step from the Union and State governments might contribute to lessening the divide.

Therefore, it is more than welcome. It is deeply felt that the minority Kuki community should realise that living peacefully with the Meiteis can bring peace in their lives and harmony and development in the state. At the same time, the dominant Meiteis should attempt to assuage the feelings of the Kukis by respecting their sentiments. At this critical juncture, the key stakeholders and the political parties must understand that the need of the hour is building peace and trust between the two communities for facilitating the central government to invite leaders of both communities separately for discussion of their demands. This kind of positive step is urgently required to heal the rift in Manipur.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Mpox: No reason to panic

India has reported its first Mpox patient, but there is absolutely no reason to panic because the disease is predominantly transmitted by man-to-man direct contact. After an increase in incidence in a few African countries, the WHO has declared the disease a public health emergency. Mpox is generally reported in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa but is not limited to these regions. Commonly, samples from the body lesions are sent for testing. Unexplained rashes over the body are the most pronounced feature, but fever, backache, and headache are the other symptoms. These symptoms can stretch to three or four weeks but are generally not lethal.

Mpox is transmitted through lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and bleeding areas. At present, close physical contact with a person having symptomatic Mpox is listed as a high-risk factor for developing the disease, but contaminated clothes and needles can also promote spread. The zoonotic viral infection was first reported in monkeys in 1958. The first human patient was spotted in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Symptomatic management of rashes and fever will suffice for the disease. But the Indian government cannot be lax about contact tracing, heightened vigil, and monitoring patients from infected countries at airports. At the same time, it should keep an eagle's eye on unnecessary rumour-mongering.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

