Letters to the Editor: Pot-holed highways

Pot-holed highways

The editorial ‘Pot-holed Highways’ dated July 29, 2024, between Jorhat and Dibrugarh reflects sheer indifference and irresponsibility on the part of the National Highways Authority of India as well as the state administration. This is possible only in Assam, as our local leaders fail to muster the courage to speak to their bosses in New Delhi about deplorable road conditions and poor construction work.

Wonder of wonders that even after ten long years, the stretch between Jorhat and Jhanji (a mere 30 km) is yet to be completed, and in the meantime, hundreds of road accidents took place that caused many to lose their lives and others to be wounded for no fault of theirs. But none of our local and vocal leaders dared to take up the issue with NHAI.

Even the existing highway between Jorhat and Guwahati is dotted with many potholes, and in many places it is uneven, causing serious damage to the cars. The only saving grace is the upcoming state election in 2026, and by that time things might take shape.

Tanuj Goswami

Jorhat

‘Merciless’ Mamata

It is reported in all the dailies, both vernacular and English, about the WB Government’s decision to prevent all trucks carrying onions and potatoes from entering Assam. The trucks have been stranded at the WB and Assam border for days together. The said move is being carried out by the WB Government to deal with any shortage of the said items very arbitrarily, knowing fully well about the devastating flood situation in Assam. We usually understand that the word ‘MAMATA’ means mercy. Sadly, Mamata Didi, CM of WB, lacks mercy for the sake of power. Her tyrannical rule in WB appeasing a particular religious community has become very viral, and the poor and helpless are mute spectators fearing reprisal from the TMC goons.

We understand that TMC has, in the meantime, opened its office in Assam, headed by Ripun Bora, a former APCC chief with a very suggestive background, backed by another leader named Sushmita Dev, known for her diatribe against Asomiya.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.