Letters to the EDITOR: Potholes on Guwahati roads

Potholes on Guwahati roads

The pothole issue on Guwahati streets poses a significant risk to people's lives in several ways. First and foremost, potholes create hazardous road conditions for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. When drivers encounter potholes unexpectedly, it can lead to sudden swerving or braking, increasing the likelihood of accidents, especially in areas with heavy traffic or at high speeds.

Pedestrians are also at risk, as potholes can be obscured by rainwater or darkness, leading to trips, falls, and potential injuries. In poorly lit areas, pedestrians may not see potholes until it’s too late, resulting in sprains, fractures, or worse. Furthermore, cyclists navigating through streets with potholes face a heightened danger of losing control of their bicycles, potentially leading to collisions with vehicles or other obstacles. Beyond immediate safety concerns, the presence of potholes can also contribute to long-term health issues. For instance, repeated jolts from driving over potholes can exacerbate back and neck problems for motorists, leading to chronic pain and discomfort. Moreover, the stress and anxiety caused by navigating treacherous road conditions can take a toll on drivers’ mental well-being, impacting their overall quality of life.

The economic impact of potholes cannot be overlooked either. Vehicle damage resulting from hitting potholes can lead to costly repairs for drivers, including tyre blowouts, bent rims, and suspension damage. These unexpected expenses can strain household budgets, particularly for low-income individuals who may struggle to afford repairs or replacements. Additionally, businesses may suffer losses due to delivery delays or decreased foot traffic in areas with particularly notorious pothole problems, further compounding the economic burden on communities.

Furthermore, the reputation of a city or town can be tarnished by its inability to maintain safe road conditions. Tourists and potential investors may be deterred by reports of dangerous potholes, opting to visit or invest in other locations with better infrastructure. This can have long-lasting effects on the local economy, as businesses reliant on tourism or external investment may struggle to thrive in an environment plagued by infrastructure deficiencies. In addition to the immediate risks posed by potholes, there are also broader implications for public health and environmental sustainability. Potholes can contribute to poor air quality by increasing vehicle emissions as drivers navigate around them or accelerate and decelerate abruptly to avoid damage. Furthermore, standing water in potholes can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever or malaria, particularly in tropical climates like that of Guwahati.

Addressing the pothole problem in Guwahati requires a comprehensive approach that prioritizes both short-term fixes and long-term solutions. In the short term, immediate repairs should be made to fill potholes and improve road conditions, ensuring the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. This may involve deploying road crews to identify and patch potholes in high-traffic areas or implementing temporary measures such as warning signs or barricades to alert drivers to hazardous conditions.

However, simply patching potholes is not enough to address the root causes of the problem. Long-term solutions must involve systematic maintenance and rehabilitation of road infrastructure to prevent potholes from forming in the first place. This may require investment in materials and technology for road construction and maintenance, as well as regular inspections and repairs to identify and address potential issues before they escalate into major problems. Furthermore, urban planning and development policies should prioritize sustainable transportation infrastructure that minimizes the impact of heavy vehicles and inclement weather on road conditions. This may involve redesigning streets to accommodate alternative modes of transportation such as bicycles or public transit, reducing reliance on private automobiles, and mitigating wear and tear on road surfaces.

Ultimately, addressing the pothole problem in Guwahati requires a concerted effort from government officials, urban planners, transportation engineers, and community stakeholders alike. By prioritizing safety, economic vitality, and environmental sustainability, we can create streets that are not only safer and more accessible but also more resilient to the challenges of the 21st century.

Bhaswati Borah,

Gauhati University

World Food Safety Day

Globally, one in ten people falls ill from contaminated food every year. Consuming contaminated food can cause over 200 diseases, from trivial to severe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As is known, the presence of bacteria, viruses, and parasites in spoiled food can harm an otherwise healthy person. Being prepared for the unexpected is always a sensible option with regard to food safety. In other words, everyone should foresee ‘food incidents’. Every person has the right to safe, sustainable, and nutritious food. Accidents and inadequate control are the causes of contaminated food that may affect the health of an individual via food-borne diseases. Of course, natural events can also defile food.

Safe food handling and storage are key, and precautions while preparing food is paramount. The myth about what constitutes hygienic food and what does not needs to be broken. Apart from public health, sustainable development, food security, and international trade receive a fillip through healthy food practices.

This only means that food safety is a shared responsibility: producers, retailers, and regulators have the onerous task of keeping food free from contamination. The ‘World Food Safety Day’ was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on June 7, 2018. Its main aim is to promote the prevention, detection, and management of food-borne diseases.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

People of Jorhat with a difference!

To begin with, we would like to salute the people of Jorhat for electing the right man for the right job. Their actions have proved amply that they are the people with a difference! At the same time, they have also given a befitting reply to those who didn’t maintain minimum qualm while criticising their political opponents. However, on the contrary, we want to add that Guwahatians have, in fact, dismayed us badly.

Prafulla Dowarah,

Guwahati