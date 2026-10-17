Letters to The EDITOR: Poverty Eradication

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Poverty eradication

"Extreme poverty anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere" is an oft-repeated quote by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Rather than poverty alone, the structural imbalance between the wealthy and the poor constitutes a deeply entrenched socioeconomic disorder. Dangerous working conditions, unsafe housing, unequal access to healthcare and inadequate nutrition are its most obvious repercussions. Eradicating poverty is akin to saving the Earth and boosting the economy.

Not to mention, it is also essential for securing justice, as overcoming poverty is about much more than charity. Living on less than 3 dollars per person per day, measured at 2021 purchasing power parity, is defined as extreme poverty by the United Nations. Poverty-stricken nations are keen to ensure that the rejection and humiliation faced by the poor become things of the past. After all, geography should not determine life and death. In 1992, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

gbhat13@gmail.com

Assamese language: A glorious heritage

The Assamese language has a rich heritage and a glorious history, and we are proud of our language. Therefore, every effort towards its sustainability is welcome. From the pre-Sankari period to the time of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhabdeva, the Assamese language flourished immensely through the scriptures written during those periods, which are sufficient to ensure the survival of a language. However, in the nineteenth century, the Assamese language was ousted from schools, colleges and courts at the behest of Bengali-speaking officials working in the administration at that time. The Assamese people had to struggle for the survival of their language, but the stalwarts of Assamese literature were able to restore its lost glory. Now, to our delight, the Assamese language has earned classical status and can seize every opportunity to enrich its classical literature and compete in the fields of Indian and world literature. In this digital age, the Assamese language is also not lagging behind and has its own resources to thwart any provocative attempts to threaten its existence.

Benudhar Das,

Barpeta

Trespassing on internal matter

India has been a permanent member of the UN General Assembly since its inception, although it deserves to be a member of the Security Council. It has been assisting the UN in its mission wholeheartedly, but, very sadly, it has often been at the receiving end when the need arises and has faced unfair treatment.

The latest concern expressed by the UN Human Rights Commission regarding the measures taken by India to deal with the situation arising out of the CJP's threat to India's sovereignty and integrity while demanding the resignation of the CEO of the ECI has already drawn condemnation from all sensible and bona fide Indians. This is clearly a violation of India's internal affairs by the UN, as it appears that the UN Human Rights Commission is unaware of the happenings in China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and some Middle Eastern and African nations, where human rights hardly exist. The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has rightly reacted to the UN's misadventure.

India's civility has made it a soft target.

DR. ASHIM CHOWDHURY

Guwahati

Manipur violence

The recent deadly clashes between sections of the Kuki and Naga communities in Manipur have exposed the frightening prospect of deepening ethnic conflicts. At least nine people were killed in three districts in crossfire between security forces and armed fighters. The violence has not only shattered the promise of peace in Manipur but also further escalated tensions and spilled over into border areas.

Since February 2026, clashes have erupted between the Kukis and Nagas, with no sign of a tangible solution to the problem. Last week's violence has once again divided Manipur along ethnic lines. It is a matter of regret that Manipur's landscape has been marked by tensions between the Meiteis and Kukis in recent years. The situation has now deteriorated to such an extent that the state has effectively been partitioned into two parts, with 'no-go zones' for Meiteis and areas where Kukis cannot safely enter.

The state government's continued blame game over its failure to maintain law and order must stop. The strife in Manipur must end, and the responsibility rests with both the state government and the Centre. Both must urgently get their act together, as the widespread availability of arms across the state continues to fuel the prospect of an unending three-sided ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati