Letters to the Editor: Power of Middle Class

Power of middle class

The middle class has historically been the principal catalyst for transformative change in any society. History bears testimony to the fact that some of the most significant revolutions and movements across the world have been spearheaded by this section of society.

The French Revolution, as well as the two historic mass movements led by our own Jayprakash Narayan and Anna Hazare, which ultimately culminated in a change of government in Delhi, stand as striking examples. Paradoxically, the middle class is also among the worst sufferers whenever the economy is gripped by inflation. This situation is primarily because, unlike those who command the skies or those who till the land, the middle class occupies a precarious position, bearing the brunt of rising prices without necessarily possessing the means to withstand their impact. It is, therefore, the middle class that often serves as the driving force behind enduring social reforms and meaningful changes in society, notwithstanding the condescension and disdain with which it is frequently treated by the ruling establishment. History bears witness to this undeniable reality.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.