Letters to The EDITOR: Preserving Assam’s Folk Art and Performance

Preserving Assam’s Folk Art and Performance

Assam is a treasure trove of rich cultural heritage, notably its traditional folk art and performance, which embody the spirit and identity of the Assamese people. Forms such as Bihu dance, Sattriya, Jhumur, and the vibrant mask-making tradition reflect Assam's diverse ethnic communities and their deep-rooted connection with nature and daily life.

However, these art forms face challenges due to modernization, urbanization, and diminishing interest among the younger generation. It is crucial that efforts be intensified to preserve and promote these traditions through educational programmes, government support, and wider platforms for artists. Promoting folk arts not only safeguards Assam's cultural legacy but also can boost tourism and community pride.

I urge policymakers, cultural organizations, and citizens to collaborate in nurturing Assam’s folk heritage as a living tradition for future generations.

Himjyoti Brahma

Pragjyotish college, Guwahati

Historic Victory

It is indeed a matter of pride for every Indian today that Indian women created history, defeating South Africa by 52 runs to lift the maiden ODI World Cup in the final at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night. India's breakthrough came earlier when Amarjit Kaur's sharp direct hit dismissed Tazmin Brits at the non-striker's end.

For India, Deepti Sharma led the attack with the figures of 5 for 39, while Shafali Verma claimed two crucial South African wickets. Although a plucky South Africa seemed to have spoilt India's aim of a big first innings total, a strong 100-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma laid the foundation.

Shafali showed great maturity with a knock that featured both aggression and deft rotation of strike. The spectacular consolidated team effort, great skill, tenacity and exceptional performance of the women's team will be written in golden letters in the ODI Women's World Cup winners' history. Congratulations to the Indian team for their maiden World Cup title.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.