Letters to The EDITOR: Protect jumbos-our natural heritage

Protect jumbos-our natural heritage

The frequent death of elephants in Assam has once again brought into sharp focus the limitations of existing elephant conservation strategies. It is true that a significant number of elephant deaths occurred outside notified elephant corridors, including the latest incident in Hojai. A significant portion of the railway route around Lumding and its surrounding areas passes through zones that elephants regularly frequent. We cannot turn down the truth of the biological reality of elephant movement apart from ensuring access to food, water, mates, and genetic diversity. What we find is the fragmentation of forest habitats due to development, encroachment and human disturbances, for which elephants are compelled to move beyond historically identified routes and explore new ones. Often they are forced to cross railway lines and enter human-dominated landscapes. Now a question arises: how long will elephants survive in Assam? It depends on human choices. We need a shift in mindset – from a narrow focus on designed corridors to a landscape-level approach. It would prioritize habitat connectivity, proactive monitoring, and responsible development with more sincere and dedicated Village Defence Parties (VDP). Only through a well-coordinated action plan and policy can the state protect this majestic national heritage animal population from a deeper crisis. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to protect its natural heritage at any cost.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Assam's pride: the

one-horned rhino

One-horned rhinos are indeed a symbol of pride for Assam! It's awesome to see them featured in various logos and campaigns, like the Assam State Transport Corporation and Assam Oil Division. And who can forget Rongmon, the lovable mascot from the national games? The tragedy is that many people copy the photo from easily available online sources where we can see both one-horned and two-horned rhinos. Two-horned rhinos are still in Africa, but they are not available in Assam. One-horned rhinos are a pride for every Assamese, so when anyone uses a photo, logo, or drawing of a rhino, they must make sure that they use only one-horned rhinos and not two-horned rhinos, which are available digitally.

One-horned rhinos are a symbol of Assam's pride, and it's disturbing to see two-horned rhinos being used in campaigns, especially when it's a clear mistake. The BJP poster's mistake is a good example of how careless use of images can be hurtful. Let's spread awareness and be more responsible when using symbols of our state's heritage.

Ranjan K Baruah

Nayanpur, Guwahati

A visionary sculptor

and stage designer

When James Cameron brilliantly captured the Titanic's sinking on screen, it became a film legend. But who imagined this doomed ship rising again-- that too this time on Assam's lively theatre stage fuelled by pure creative magic? The moment the Titanic symbolically sank before a captivating audience became a poignant and rare highlight in India's theatre, winning hearts across the nation and garnering admiration far and wide.

Its impact spread wide, earning glowing spots in "India Today" and "The Hindustan Times", while spotlighting Assam's rich cultural role. Behind this artistic audacity stands Nuruddin Ahmed, a brilliant art director whose skilful touch transforms innovative technology into heartfelt narratives. The charm of his sculpture and skill of his craft haven't dimmed over time; even now everything he shares with the public draws deep respect, captivating eyes with quiet amazement and wonder. The Padmashree award given to him is a true honour and a gentle nudge from art itself to mend, connect, and spread hope in tough times.

Hitesh Chandra Kalita,

Pathsala, Nityanand

Terracotta tableau

The terracotta tableau from Assam at the Republic Day celebration 2026 parade is a proud moment for the state of Assam and the people of Asharikandi village of Dhubri. The Assam tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted the state’s rich terracotta tradition, centred around Asharikandi, a renowned craft village in Dhubri district known for its unique terracotta art. Asharikandi reflects generations of skilled craftsmanship and deep cultural roots. The tableau showcases beautifully crafted terracotta figures that represent Assam’s artistic excellence. Being featured on a national platform like the Republic Day parade brings well-deserved recognition to the artisans whose work has kept this heritage alive. This moment strengthens Assam’s cultural identity and inspires pride among its people. The Asharikandi terracotta tableau stands as a powerful symbol of Assam’s vibrant tradition and its valuable contribution to India’s cultural diversity.

Joydev Mahanta,

Bapujinagar, Goalpara

Gender equality in the 21st century

Gender equality is one of the most significant social goals of the 21st century. As societies advance in technology, education, and global connectivity, the need to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all genders has become more important than ever. Gender equality is not only a matter of justice or fairness—it is essential for social progress, economic development, and peaceful coexistence.

Over the past few decades, the world has witnessed major improvements. More girls than ever are attending schools, women are entering the workforce in higher numbers, and many countries have enacted laws to protect the rights of all genders. Women are leading businesses, participating in politics, and contributing to science, sports, arts, and every field. These achievements show how powerful a society becomes when everyone receives an equal chance.

However, despite this progress, true gender equality is still far from reality. In many regions, women continue to face discrimination, unequal pay, limited access to education, and violence. Social norms and stereotypes still influence how people view gender roles. Housework and caregiving are often considered the responsibility of women, even when they also work outside the home. These outdated ideas create barriers that prevent individuals from reaching their full potential.

Men also face challenges due to gender expectations. Societal pressure to appear strong, unemotional, or dominant can affect men’s mental health and restrict their personal choices. True gender equality benefits all genders by breaking harmful stereotypes and enabling people to live freely and authentically.

In the 21st century, technology and social media have played a major role in raising awareness about gender issues. Movements for equal pay, women’s safety, LGBTQ+ rights, and equal representation are gaining global support. More young people are speaking out, demanding change, and challenging unfair practices. Education has also emerged as a powerful tool to promote equality, as it helps create awareness and shape attitudes from an early age. To achieve full gender equality, governments, communities, and individuals must work together. Strong laws, equal opportunities, and safe environments are necessary. It is equally important to teach respect, empathy, and equality at home and in schools. Media must portray all genders fairly, and workplaces should adopt policies that support equal pay, maternity and paternity leave, and zero tolerance toward harassment.

Ultimately, gender equality is not a women’s issue or a men’s issue—it is a human issue. Societies become healthier, happier, and more prosperous when all individuals, regardless of gender, receive equal treatment. The 21st century offers us the chance to build a world where everyone can thrive. Achieving gender equality is not just a challenge; it is our shared responsibility and a vital step toward a more just and progressive future.

Barasha Thakuria

(barashathakuria970@gmail.com)

New BJP chief

At last, in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 45th year, the party got its 45-year-old Nitin Nabin (seen as a generational shift aimed at invigorating the party structure) elected as the new National President on January 20, 2026. Nabin is considered an "organisational man" and was previously a minister in Bihar, with his rise credited to the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. People wonder why the world's largest Hindu party, BJP, takes nearly two years to elect (or nominate) its president. Maybe the delay in appointing a new BJP president after the 2024 parliamentary elections was primarily due to a combination of rigid internal constitutional requirements, the need for consensus with the RSS, internal infighting and state poll delays and strategic considerations following the 2024 Lok Sabha results. PM Modi described himself as a "party worker" and said Nabin was now his "boss", signalling the BJP's tradition of placing the party president above all individual leaders in the organizational hierarchy. Whatsoever, Nabin's appointment is considered a strategic move to signal a "generational shift" and appeal to Gen Z voters, as the party marks 45 years. While there has been an informal "75-year rule" for retirement in the BJP, which resulted in several senior leaders being sidelined in previous years, it has not applied to PM Modi, because he continues to lead the organization, with the party cadre and leadership, including the RSS, generally supporting the current structure.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee

(bkchatterjee9@gmail.com)

Corruption of traffic police

I would like to bring to your notice the rampant corruption prevailing among traffic police personnel in Guwahati, Assam. It has been repeatedly observed that vehicles from neighbouring states are deliberately targeted and fined arbitrarily, often without any valid reason.

Motorists are frequently given ultimatums-either to pay the fine immediately or be taken to court. To avoid unnecessary harassment, delay, and legal complications, many people choose to pay on the spot. Unfortunately, in most such cases, no challan receipt is issued, making it evident that the money goes directly into the pockets of these officials. This raises a serious question: is the responsible administration unaware of this malpractice, or is it happening with the knowledge or involvement of higher authorities? Such actions severely undermine public trust and tarnish the image of law enforcement.

I strongly appeal to the concerned authorities to review CCTV footage at traffic checkpoints and take strict action, including suspension, against officials found indulging in corrupt practices. The ground reality is deeply disappointing and demands immediate intervention.

Benjamin Roland

(benlait98979@gmail.com)

Birds need care

Animals and birds hold a special place in a person's heart. Both pets and wild birds act as mood elevators, while the former have been consistent human companions. Additionally, wild birds serve as a living link between humans and the past. There are approximately 10,000 bird or avian species on this planet. Pet birds such as parakeets, budgies, and parrots undoubtedly receive protection from their owners' care and warmth. But the same cannot be said of the birds in the wild. Unfortunately, birds are vulnerable to various factors. Climate change and habitat destruction top the list.

We need to address the crippling diseases that plague wild birds. However, we must strictly control the illegal pet trading conducted by criminals. As demand for exotic pets has become a lucrative trade, the flow of easy money has become the rule for unruly elements. National Bird Day is observed on January 5 in India, as it is elsewhere in the world. This year's theme, "Every bird counts; your observation matters," has hit the nail right on the head. Inculcating and spreading awareness about securing birds, adopting shelterless birds, rescuing captured birds, and protecting domestic and wild birds from predators like cats and big birds cannot be overstated.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)