Letters to The EDITOR: Protecting Teachers’ Mental Health

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Protecting teachers’ mental health

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the importance of teachers’ mental well-being.

Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future of our society. However, many teachers face excessive workloads, examination duties, administrative responsibilities and pressure to achieve better academic results. These challenges often lead to stress, anxiety and mental exhaustion. The mental well-being of teachers is essential for maintaining the quality of education. A stressed teacher may find it difficult to concentrate on teaching and provide proper guidance to students. Therefore, schools should create a healthy and supportive working environment for teachers.

The government and school authorities should take necessary steps to reduce unnecessary workloads, provide counselling facilities, organise stress-management programmes and ensure sufficient rest for teachers. Society should also respect their efforts and recognise their contributions to nation-building.

I hope this letter will raise awareness among the authorities and encourage them to take appropriate measures to protect teachers’ mental well-being.

Bismita Sarma

(giridharsarma42@gmail.com)

Safe guarding

forest resources

Referring to the news item 'Nip encroachment in bud' on October 24, the CM's call for state forest officials to keep vigilant eyes and initiate proactive measures to protect and maintain forest land, free of encroachment, is, in fact, too late to be of any effect unless the officials are strictly made liable for protecting the precious forest land.

In Assam, the major cause of forest encroachment was political patronage and the ulterior designs of some vested politicians and anti-social elements who incited encroachment in forest areas for vote bank politics and demographic change. At the same time, some corrupt forest officials have ignored the encroachers for many years without taking any tangible action.

Further, the apathetic attitude of past governments to this festering but serious issue played spoilsport, as the local administration felt unable to take action against encroachers who had full political patronage and indulgence. As a result, lakhs of bighas of forest land have fallen under the illegal occupation of a specific group or community.

The current government has had to confront the challenge of clearing encroachers by using bulldozers while adhering to legal norms. Therefore, a top priority is the Chief Minister's directive to the forest department to use AI and satellite imagery for detecting and preventing encroachment on both remaining forest resources and those that have already been cleared.

Tanuj Goswami,

Jorhat

Provincialisation requires prudence

Provincialisation is not merely an administrative largesse; it is a compact between the State, educators and society. The decision to provincialise eligible educational institutions may be welcomed, but only if transparency, legality, and academic merit are upheld. The proposed criteria—institutions established on or before January 1, 2006, possession of legally valid land in the institution’s name or land lawfully occupied before 2006, prescribed qualifications and experience of employees, and conformity with government norms regarding classes and institutional type—appear to be intended to erect an eligibility framework. Yet criteria on paper can become porous in practice. The government must guard against retrospective manipulation of records, benami land claims, fabricated seniority and politically expedient inclusion. A district-wise verification mechanism involving revenue, education and audit authorities should be established. Every eligible institution should be subjected to a scrutiny report before provincialisation is finalised. Equally important, provincialisation should not become a perpetual fiscal pipeline for institutions with dubious academic viability. We must consider student enrolment, teacher-pupil ratio, infrastructure, examination performance, and community need. Otherwise, the State may be responsible for covering the costs associated with institutional weaknesses.

Exercise must also protect genuinely deserving teachers and non-teaching employees who have served for years without security. Their qualifications and experience should be evaluated objectively, without changing the criteria midway.

Provincialisation has the potential to enhance Assam's educational framework, but it must be guided by merit, integrity, and adherence to due process. The government must not merely open the door; it must ensure that only those who truly qualify walk through it.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Kaliapani U-turn needs safety

The much-awaited U-turn at Kaliapani Tini Ali has finally been set up. It's indeed welcoming and a tremendous relief to a large section who regularly use this point to cross the National Highway. We would like to thank the authorities concerned for their down-to-earth act. However, the pattern of the said U-turn has raised many questions among the people. The first thing is that unlike the other U-turns, there is no indication or poster on the national highway of having a U-turn just before reaching the U-turn at Kaliapani. It is clear that the absence of a U-turn indication can pose a significant danger to vehicles travelling at an average speed on the national highway, especially when other vehicles suddenly emerge from the U-turn or need to brake to navigate it. Similarly, other U-turns throughout the state are often established with scientific precision. Just before reaching the main crossing point, there is some room for the vehicles to change lanes slowly. A wide area is kept as a waiting area for the vehicles so that they can wait, watch and go. But here at Kaliapani, no wide area is there just before reaching the main point. Here, the divider is expansive, and it could be designed as a lane-changing area from about 50 metres before reaching the main point if the authority concerned wishes to do so. But it seems that proper concentration was not given when it was built. Moreover, the said U-turn has been installed at the connecting point of Selenghut Kaliapani Road and the National Highway. Instead, if the U-turn had been installed at least a hundred metres before reaching the connecting point or a hundred metres after passing it, along the Selenghut Kaliapani Road to the National Highway, it would have been a safer and more ideal option. However, on behalf of all those who regularly use this U-turn, I would like to thank the authorities involved in the installation of the Kaliapani U-turn and once again request that they implement necessary arrangements to incorporate scientific concepts and safety measures to reduce imminent dangers in the future.

Basanta Baruah,

Kaliapani Tini Ali

Service with integrity

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to appreciate Satya Ram Rajbongshi, Sub Postmaster at Bezera Post Office in Kamrup district, Assam, for his dedication, humility and courteous behaviour towards the public.

Rajbongshi is known for his friendly approach, patience and effective communication skills. He explains postal procedures clearly to customers and readily assists those who have doubts or difficulties in understanding them. His willingness to help and ability to communicate effectively make postal services more accessible and convenient for the public.

What makes him particularly admirable is his humble and composed nature. He conducts himself without arrogance, remains calm in his dealings and treats customers with politeness and respect. His behaviour reflects good moral character and the values of integrity, kindness and public service.

His professional conduct demonstrates how patience, humility and a sincere willingness to help can create a positive experience for customers. Such qualities are essential for building public trust and ensuring efficient and people-friendly postal services. I sincerely appreciate his commendable service, humble nature and dedication to the public. I wish him good health, happiness, peace and continued success in his professional and personal life.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Tusk’s India visit

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk's three-day India visit, first by a Polish Prime Minister since 2010, appeared cordial and fruitful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Tusk reviewed the progression of the 2024–2028 strategic partnership. Hearteningly, Tusk has stated that there were no conflicts of interest while discussing bilateral cooperation and shared goals. Doubling the bilateral trade by 2030 is the goal and vision of Modi and Tusk. Terror in all forms was condemned outright. "India-Poland StartUp Bridge" will concentrate on joint technology missions.

The Polish side expressed its support for India's non-permanent membership bid in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2028-29. Both nations have a robust trade cooperation reaching nearly 6.3 billion dollars. Since its establishment in 1954, India and Poland have made significant progress in their diplomatic relationship. The mutually beneficial ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Warsaw, the first by an Indian head of state in 45 years.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

India-China

trade deficit

The growing trade deficit between India and China is a matter of serious concern. The gulf between India's imports from China and its exports to that country is growing because of trade barriers imposed by Beijing, making it hard for Indian products to succeed there. India's trade deficit with China in the first six months of the current financial year has grown alarmingly even as China remains one of India's top trading partners. Surprisingly, Beijing is adamant and continues to stick to its policies despite widespread criticism from multiple countries around the world. Now what should India do to overcome the crisis? India must need a more balanced economic relationship with China despite all obstacles. India, in fact, suffers from a net trade deficit overall. In most cases, it has been found that other countries enjoy a trade surplus in those relationships where they are major exporters of either manufactured goods or commodities. Although India is a leading exporter of refined petroleum products, it is not a manufacturing power in the way that China is.

So, India's basket of export-orientated goods simply cannot match the hunger for Chinese products. Therefore, Indian exports need to be irresistible on price and quality to compete with China and the world. At the same time, China should reduce its trade barriers as early as possible for the interest of India.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.