Letters to the EDITOR: Public Spaces or Spit Zones?

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Public spaces or spit zones?

I want to bring your kind attention to a serious issue that is slowly spoiling our public places and our image as a society. Chewing gutkha and spitting everywhere has sadly become a very common trend among people. The ugly red stains of gutkha are visible on the walls of new roads, bridges, bus stops, and even in government offices. This not only damages public property but also ruins the beauty of our towns and cities.

It is shameful that people in buses and cars openly spit from the windows, often putting pedestrians and bikers in danger. Even our historical monuments are not safe, as they too are marked by these stains, showing our country in a poor light before the world. Places that should give us pride are being destroyed by careless behaviour.

The government should step in with strict laws, fines, and awareness campaigns to stop this poor habit. But at the same time, people themselves must understand their duty. Schools, NGOs, and local groups should come forward to spread awareness. Real change will come only when citizens act responsibly along with the government.

Sanjeeb Deka,

Gauhati University