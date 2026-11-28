sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Public transport courtesy guidelines

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of passengers travelling in buses and other public transport vehicles towards the importance of showing kindness, courtesy and consideration to fellow passengers, particularly those who are in greater need of assistance. It is often observed that elderly people, individuals with physical disabilities, helpless men and women, and mothers travelling with infants face considerable difficulty in finding a comfortable seat during their journey. In such circumstances, passengers who are physically fit and able should voluntarily offer their seats to these people as a gesture of compassion and humanity.

Giving up a seat to someone in need is not merely an act of courtesy; it reflects our moral values, social responsibility and respect for fellow human beings. A small act of kindness can bring comfort and dignity to someone who may be struggling during a journey. We should not wait for others to remind us of our responsibility but should develop a habit of helping those who need it most.

I hope this appeal will encourage passengers to be more considerate, responsible and compassionate, thereby making public transport journeys safer, more comfortable and humane for all.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Roadblock

When transport comes to a grinding halt, it is not merely vehicles that stop moving; an entire economy is brought to its knees. The indefinite strike called by the All Assam Motor Transport Association over alleged arbitrary enforcement of regulations and additional fines has exposed the widening chasm between regulatory authority and procedural fairness.

While commuters, students, patients and daily-wage earners bear the immediate brunt, the ramifications extend far beyond traffic disruption. Assam’s commercial arteries depend heavily on road transport, and a prolonged impasse could cripple supply chains, inflate commodity prices and undermine small businesses. The government’s regulatory prerogative is unquestionable; however, enforcement must be transparent, proportionate and consistent with established legal procedures. Regulatory overreach, selective penalisation and exorbitant fines can hardly foster voluntary compliance.

Conversely, transport operators must not hold the public to ransom through an indefinite shutdown. Industrial action may be a legitimate instrument of collective bargaining, but essential mobility cannot become collateral damage in a confrontation between stakeholders and the administration.

The government must immediately initiate a structured tripartite dialogue involving transport associations, enforcement authorities and independent representatives. Disputed penalties should be reviewed, grievances redressed and a clear, publicly accessible enforcement protocol put in place. Equally, operators should call off the strike pending negotiations. A punitive approach will only harden positions, whereas calibrated engagement can break the deadlock. Assam needs accountable regulation, not administrative high-handedness or disruptive brinkmanship. The road to reform must not become a roadblock to the public's right to mobility.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

India’s healthcare investment

One is really surprised to know that India’s out-of-pocket healthcare spending borne by households fell from 64 percent in 2013-14 to 43 percent in 2023-24. This decline is because of an alarming rise in public healthcare expenditure, which is said to have more than tripled from Rs 1.3 lakh crore rupees to Rs 4.14 lakh crore during the same period. The exorbitant costs of medical treatment have long pushed families into debt and poverty. Is it good news for a country? A study has found that 38 percent of households accessing outpatient care and 46 percent of those seeking inpatient treatments continue to face catastrophic health expenditure (CHE). A specified proportion of a household has capacity to pay, forcing families to borrow money, sell assets or cut other essential spending. Given the changing nature of India’s health challenges and disease burden, it is imperative for greater public investment in the health sector. Today, non-communicable diseases account for 63-65 percent of all deaths in India. There is a need for sustained spending on prevention and long-term treatment. In this connection, Scandinavian countries should serve as examples where public financing accounts for more than 80 percent of healthcare expenditure – and is targeted towards primary healthcare, affordable medicines and diagnostic infrastructure in hospitals. There can be no disagreement that the country’s health budget must be increased, as every Indian deserves true comfort. After all, health is wealth.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Disputes shouldn’t disrupt commutes

Through your esteemed columns, I wish to draw attention to the difficulties faced by ordinary commuters during the ongoing transport strike in Assam. While transport workers and associations have the right to raise their demands and seek better working conditions, a complete disruption of public transport places an unfair burden on the general public. Daily wage earners, students, office-goers and patients are among those who suffer the most. For many, reaching their workplace, attending classes or accessing medical services becomes a challenge.

At the same time, the concerns of transport workers should not be dismissed. Their demands deserve proper consideration and a fair hearing from the concerned authorities. However, disagreements between associations and the government should not leave ordinary citizens struggling for basic transportation.

The government and transport associations must work towards a timely resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding. Essential transport services should also be maintained during such disputes to minimise public inconvenience. Public transport is an essential service, and its disruption affects the everyday lives of thousands. The interests of workers must be protected, but so must the rights of commuters.

Smyring D Daulagophu,

Cotton University, Guwahati.

Court language

According to the Constitution, all proceedings in the Supreme Court shall be in English. Several former chief justices of high courts have felt that using local languages more widely in other courts is desirable so that ordinary citizens can easily understand the legal process. It is common to observe judges and lawyers communicating in the regional language. At times, lawyers also deliver their arguments in the vernacular. Under Section 7 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, high courts must provide an authorised English translation for judgements, decrees, or orders issued in a language other than English.

English is essential and cannot be replaced in courts. Ensuring smooth proceedings and delivering swift judgements in any language other than English can be quite difficult for judges. Since Indian High Courts are taking on a pan-India character due to the interstate transfer of judges and because the Chief Justice is always an outsider, judges from outside the state may find it difficult to use the local language in court.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Curb food adulteration

The silent epidemic of food adulteration in local markets across Assam has reached an alarming stage, posing a direct threat to public health. Every day, unsuspecting consumers are forced to buy essential items laced with toxic chemicals, prioritizing traders’ profits over human lives.

From fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide and vegetables dipped in synthetic dyes to adulterated milk, spices, and edible oils, contaminated food has flooded our markets. Even fish and sweets are frequently treated with harmful preservatives like formalin and artificial colours. Regular consumption of these toxic substances is silently causing severe health complications, including liver and kidney damage, digestive disorders, and long-term chronic illnesses, with children and the elderly being the worst sufferers.

Occasional raids during festive seasons are clearly insufficient to curb this menace. The Food Safety Department must conduct regular, unannounced inspections in both wholesale and retail markets, set up mobile testing labs, and cancel the licences of repeat offenders. Alongside strict enforcement, widespread public awareness is vital so citizens can identify adulterated food and protect their families.

Kaushik Sarma,

Barbari, Nalbari.