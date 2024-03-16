Letters to The EDITOR: Puppets of Congress

For the last 10 months, we have been continuously hearing about the formation of an opposition alliance in the name of ‘Birodhi Mancha', where there were 15 various opposition political parties. The alliance was led by the APCC, and as the election was approaching thick and fast, various political parties within the alliance demanded a certain number of seats to contest, according to their base and network. But alas! Senior partner Congress terribly cheated all the parties by declaring nominations for 13 seats, leaving just the Dibrugarh seat to AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi. It has been heard in the media circles and also from the bytes of a few of the AJP's leaders that Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been asked to contest on the Congress symbol.

Though the final declaration of candidature for the Dibrugarh seat is yet to be made, it is highly likely that Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s name will be declared. The other parties in the ‘erstwhile’ Birodhi Mancha, like AAP, TMC, and CPI, have already declared their nominations, and all the candidates will contest with their respective party symbols. Already, a revolt has started within AJP as some party leaders have declared their willingness to contest from other constituencies. It appears that AJP is directly remote-controlled by the Congress high command, and the likes of Jagadish Bhuyan, Kamal Narayan Choudhury, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Dulu Ahmed are puppets of the AICC. One never thought that AJP would come to this point. Interestingly, AJP’s Jahaj (ship) symbol is yet to get EC recognition, and it will be better if the party abandons the ship symbol and directly merges with Congress, as the party has already become a laughing stock within the political prism of the state. The famous lecture of Lurinjyoti Gogoi during the 2021 assembly polls, where he declared AJP would not thrive on the oxygen of any national party, has gone down the drain.

Purabi Miri,

Jakhalabandha