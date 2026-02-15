Letters to The EDITOR: Radio has given voice to the voiceless

Radio has given voice to the voiceless

Radio is a powerful tool that can spread information, create awareness, impart education, entertain the masses, and save lives. The highlights of the "small box" include its low cost, remote reach, easy accessibility, and appeal to all, regardless of education and literacy. No medium has the radio's penetration power. It has given voice to the voiceless. Disaster management personnel always look upon radio to dissipate news and curb rumour-mongering.

That only the voice is audible renders listening to the radio a riveting experience because the sound does not come attached with the physical personality of the speaker or singer. Radio has been known for its inclusive impact theory and its ability to bridge humanity. It is considered a philosophical medium that holds people's attention for the longest duration. The first World Radio Day was held on February 13, 2012. "Radio and artificial intelligence" is a contemporary and self-explanatory theme for the 2026 World Radio Day.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Japan’s Rightward Turn: Implications for India

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's sweeping electoral victory, giving the Liberal Democratic Party 316 seats, signals a decisive rightward shift in Japan's strategic posture. Her mandate enables constitutional revision, stronger offensive military capabilities, and a tougher stance on China, including possible intervention in a Taiwan contingency. For India, which views Japan as a key partner in a free and open Indo-Pacific, the announcement presents both opportunity and risk. A more assertive Japan could offset reduced U.S. engagement in the Quad, but heightened confrontation may intensify regional polarisation that India prefers to navigate cautiously.

Economically, Takaichi's ¥21.3 trillion stimulus prioritizes domestic industry and reduced supply-chain dependence, complicating India's hopes for deeper trade ties. Bilateral trade remains modest and imbalanced, while tighter immigration policies may affect skilled Indian workers. A shift from expansive development financing to strategic, selective investments could further constrain India's strategic and economic mobility in an increasingly contested Indo-Pacific region.

Joydev Mahanta,

Bapujinagar, Goalpara

Move to cancel Elizabeth's visa

As per reports from February 2026, the Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to approach the Centre seeking cancellation of the OCI card or visa of Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, the British-born spouse of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. If she possesses an Indian visa-whether tourist, employment, or otherwise-or an OCI card, the Union government legally retains the power to revoke it, deny entry, or direct her to leave the country. Such authority stems from the Foreigners Act and related immigration provisions. That said, this power cannot be exercised on a whim. It must rest on defensible grounds such as violation of visa conditions, security concerns, misrepresentation, fraud, or other legally tenable reasons.

However, given her marital ties to a sitting MP and a key opposition face, any attempt to withdraw her visa would quickly snowball into a politically sensitive flashpoint. It could ignite media debate, invite diplomatic attention from the United Kingdom, and strengthen the opposition's narrative. In high-profile situations like this, governments often think twice, as a hasty move could boomerang, land in prolonged litigation, and sharpen political divides. In essence, while the Centre holds the statutory authority over visa matters, exercising it in this case could open up a political Pandora's box.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Economic growth must turn into meaningful employment

India’s projected GDP growth of approximately 7.4 per cent for the financial year 2025 to 2026, driven largely by strong performances in the services and manufacturing sectors, certainly reflects resilience and ambition in our economic framework. Reports published by ETBFSI.com highlight this optimistic trajectory. However, economic expansion in numbers must ultimately reflect in the everyday lives of citizens, particularly in the form of stable and dignified employment opportunities.

At the same time, inflation remains a pressing concern. According to coverage by The Times of India, states such as Telangana have recorded consumer price inflation close to 4.92 per cent, exceeding the ideal target band of 2 to 3 per cent maintained by the Reserve Bank of India. Rising prices of essential goods erode purchasing power, particularly for middle-class families and daily wage earners. Furthermore, the analysis reported by Reuters indicates increasing bond yields, pointing to fiscal and market pressures that could influence borrowing costs and investment patterns. In this context, a fundamental question arises: if India is growing at such a robust rate, what concrete and measurable policies will ensure that this growth translates into quality employment, especially for the millions of young people entering the workforce each year? Growth without employment deepens inequality, and development without affordability weakens public confidence.

Economic success should not merely be reflected in macroeconomic indicators but in the security, dignity, and stability of ordinary citizens. It is essential that policymakers clarify how current strategies will create sustainable jobs, control inflation effectively, and balance fiscal responsibility with inclusive development.

Bhaskar Deka,

Pragjyotish College,

A world after START

On February 5, 2026, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) expired, closing a chapter in U.S.–Russia nuclear arms control. Born from Cold War rivalry, START marked a shift from unchecked accumulation to negotiated reductions. START I, signed in 1991, required both sides to cut strategic warheads to 6,000, reducing arsenals by about 30%. Subsequent agreements lowered deployed warheads further, with New START (2010) capping them at 1,550 each.

Its expiration comes amid resurgent geopolitical tensions and renewed great-power competition. The U.S. has insisted that future arms control must include China, citing its expanding arsenal, and signalling a reluctance to remain bound by limits unilaterally. The treaty’s end could weaken broader frameworks such as the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, both already under strain. Yet this moment also offers an opportunity to reimagine arms control on more inclusive and equitable terms suited to today’s multipolar world.

Joydev Mahanta

Bapujinagar, Goalpara

Vande Mataram: Our national pride

The recent directive by the Union government, asking states to ensure that all six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" are sung before the national anthem, is a matter of national pride. It underscores its historical and emotional significance. History lovers know well that ''Vande Mataram'' became a powerful rallying cry against colonial rule during the freedom movement in India. On the other hand, the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," reflects India's vast geography, composite culture, and enduring spirit of unity. Both songs are a great source of inspiration for all times to come. Attendees right from now must stand during the performance of "Vande Mataram" at the official ceremonies, which has been made mandatory. This honour was originally reserved for the national anthem. We Indians now ought to respect and abide by the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs without dragging it into a full-blown controversy.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati