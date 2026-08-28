Letters to The EDITOR: Rakhi: The Bond of Protection

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Rakhi: The bond of protection

‘Raksha Bandhan', or ‘The knot or bond of protection', is here. Though the origin of ‘Rakhi’ can be traced to the Mahabharat — there are religious and historical references as well — the tradition of sisters tying ‘rakhis’ around the wrists of their brothers has transcended cultures and religions. Rakhi is not just a thread, but it is a promise tied with love and secured for life. It hinges on mutual respect, care and affection. Moreover, when women tie rakhi on the wrists of men who are not their biological brothers, they foster the magnificent Indian concept of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam', a much-celebrated Sanskrit phrase.

This ‘world is one family’ is a much-needed sentiment in these troubled times. No race, religion or nationality should come in the way of people-to-people interaction and bonding. A brother-sister relationship comes from the heart and not from blood. The bond between the two is sometimes tightly woven, at times loosely held, but never broken, so goes a saying. They are more like siblings by chance but friends by choice.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)