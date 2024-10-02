Letters to the Editor: Rash driving and ASTC buses

Rash driving and ASTC buses

The Assam government introduced green electric buses in the city of Guwahati with much fanfare some time back. However, we experience extremely rash driving and traffic indiscipline by the drivers of such buses. The buses do not maintain lane discipline. They suddenly stop in the middle of the roads, disrupting traffic flow. The buses also do not halt and stop at the designated bus stops and bays meant for city buses, creating chaotic situations.

The situation is alarming in narrow overbridges like the Pan Bazar overbridge, especially when construction works are being undertaken at one part of it. These buses stop at a prohibited place at the Pan Bazar end of this overbridge. Guwahati Traffic Police has marked this spot as a no-stop point for buses, opposite to the Pan Bazar parking place, near the Institute of Engineers. Even at Bhangagarh, these buses are very unruly. The traffic policemen are very indifferent towards these bus drivers, and allow them to resort to unruly and rash driving. The situation is worse in Ganeshguri, RP Barua Road, etc. We urge ASTC to enforce discipline among bus drivers and do periodic quality checks. At the same time, the Guwahati Traffic Police should rein in on such bus drivers, irrespective of their affiliations. This is urgent and is the need of the hour. Otherwise, we may soon have disasters awaiting us.

Lok Nath,

Hatigaon, Guwahati

Nonviolent ways

Mahatma Gandhi "battled" every inch to foster harmony in the world during his days of intense and devoted struggle with an unflinching dedication to free India from colonial rule. It is apt that October 2, the birth anniversary of the peerless Mahatma, is observed as the "International Day of Non-Violence." Nothing can generate love and compassion between countries and individuals other than non-violence. The Mahatma said nonviolence is the "summit of bravery." Therefore, only brave countries with equally brave leaders can preach and practice the same. Also, "forgiveness" was the strong point of Gandhi. He had inbuilt qualities of righteousness and morality that could touch thousands of lives.

The Mahatma firmly believed non-violence cuts without wounding, and ennobles the man who wields it. As a light can drive darkness away, so can good company inject nobility in the not-so-good ones. Gandhi substituted good with peaceloving and not-so-good with violent. That is why he is considered to be the torchbearer of nonviolence. Tall leaders of all generations held the simple, but strong, man with high reverence due to his single-minded dedication to the cause he firmly thought was the right path to life's journey. "Live simply so others may simply live" was his prayer.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)