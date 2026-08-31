Letters to the Editor: Reconsider the proposed Kulsi Dam project

Reconsider the proposed Kulsi Dam project

When development begins to imperil the very ecosystem it claims to uplift, it ceases to be progress and becomes a perilous paradox. Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the mounting opposition to the proposed 55-MW Kulsi Dam at Ukiam on the Assam–Meghalaya border. Although the project promises irrigation and hydropower, its ecological and social ramifications warrant meticulous scrutiny. The proposed inundation could displace thousands of families and disrupt the agrarian and indigenous communities whose lives are intricately intertwined with the Kulsi River basin. Such demographic dislocation We cannot dismiss such demographic dislocation as mere collateral damage. as collateral damage.

More disconcertingly, Ukiam lies in a highly earthquake-prone region. The apprehension surrounding seismic instability, landslides, sudden torrential rainfall and river blockage is therefore far from unfounded. The catastrophic Assam earthquake of 1897, which reportedly triggered geological upheavals and landslides, remains a grim reminder of nature’s unpredictability. A massive dam in such a fragile terrain could potentially exacerbate ecological vulnerability.

The government must transparently disclose the project’s environmental impact assessment, seismic safety measures, rehabilitation policy, and downstream consequences. Public consultation should not be a mere ritualistic formality. We must involve independent experts, affected communities, and indigenous organisations before granting the project the green signal. Before granting the project the green light, we must involve independent experts, affected communities, and indigenous organisations. before the project is given the green signal.

Development must not come at the cost of tearing apart ecological equilibrium and human security. Let us carefully consider the potential irreversible consequences before embarking on a project. A dam may harness a river, but no blueprint can harness nature’s fury.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

The Nepal disaster

It is often said that natural calamities do not affect those who are far from the destruction site. But visuals of the recent flash flood in Nepal have sent shock waves across the world, showing that human beings are no more than helpless creatures when nature wreaks havoc. Reports have come up saying that the glacial avalanche has pushed tonnes of water downstream through the Khola River and obliterated the valley. The question here is whether nature alone should be blamed for all the lives lost in this incident. The answer is no. The carelessness and zero preparedness of the authorities are also equally responsible for everything. The visuals clearly show that buildings are constructed up to the vulnerable point, leaving little space for anyone to escape through the congested routes during emergencies. Moreover, there was no siren system to alert the people about the proceeding disaster. Nepal’s weather department totally failed to predict the glacial crackdown through the use of foreign satellite data. When people received the message of the progressing flood through SMS, the devil was just a few feet away.

The appalling speed and scale of destruction have compelled everyone to rethink the Himalayan regions. The lush green hills of the Himalayas were always described as the ultimate tourist hotspots. But now this perception requires little correction. Because, from Uttrakhand to Kathmandu, unbridled construction has completely wrecked the fragile mountains. Growing landslides and man-made disasters have made it impossible to view Kailash Mansarovar and other similar sites in the region, just like pilgrimage corridors. Human safety now demands full government preparedness for minimizing the life loss during the natural calamities in these regions. Infrastructural development and land use permission should be scrutinised several times to protect both the Himalayan landscape and its biogeography. Disaster management should change from a follow-up process to a preventative measure. Because it is high time to understand that climatic conditions are changing in the mountains. Our excessive ignorance may lead to more catastrophes, similar to what occurred in Nepal.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Indian hockey

Hockey was earlier played on grass. During that period, the Indian men’s team in the World Cup hosted by Belgium and Holland did not meet our expectations, as we anticipated much more from them, especially considering they are the bronze medallists from Pakistan, who totally dominated world hockey. In the 1950s, 1960s, and until the early 1980s, India was graced by the presence of legendary players such as the late Dhyan Chand, Leslie Claudius, Pritpal Singh, Balbir Singh, and others, who mesmerised their opponents with their exceptional stick work.

With the advent of AstroTurf, the scenario started changing as the game became extremely fast and physical. Gradually European nations and Australia started dominating world hockey, dislodging the Indian men’s team in the World Cup hosted by Belgium and Holland have not met our expectations, as we anticipated much more from them, especially considering they are the bronze medallists from and Pakistan from the top spot. The recent performances of India in the World Cup hosted by Belgium and Holland are not to our expectation, as much was expected from the Indian men’s team, who are bronze medallists in the last two successive Summer Olympics. The women's team stood out with its commendable performance against its stronger and more favoured opponents. The championship concluded with the women's team securing a fifth-place finish. As said earlier, much was expected of the Harmanpreet Singh-led team, as the team was provided with all the essential coaching and exposure tours, but the team utterly failed to deliver. With the Asian Games approaching, hockey enthusiasts are hopeful that the men’s team will retain their yellow medal and the women’s squad will upgrade their silver medal to gold.

I wish Indian hockey all the best.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.