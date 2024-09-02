Letters to the Editor: Religion gets no priority in democracy

Religion gets no priority in democracy

It is true that in democracy every religion is treated equally and everyone is free to practice his or her religion, but asking for special privilege by the followers of a certain religion is detrimental to the smooth functioning of the democratic institutions. The Assam Assembly's courageous decision to strike down a colonial-era tradition of a two-hour break in the House on Fridays to facilitate a particular community's legislators to offer namaaz may be painful, but it is largely acceptable for boosting productivity and reducing colossal waste of time, energy, and precious human resources. The editorial 'No religious consideration' published in your esteemed daily on September 1 has rightly said that allowing a section to have special privilege at the expense of a sacred institution like the State Assembly is totally against the secular nature of our Constitution. It may be mentioned here that the just-concluded autumn session of the State Assembly will long be remembered for several historic decisions, including passing a bill for doing away with the'' Kazi' system. The CM must be congratulated for literally creating history in the last Assembly session. It is true that in a democracy criticism is there, but it does not hold much water when the resolution is passed unanimously for the greater interest of the state. Only God knows how many Friday schedules of the legislative Assembly have been curtailed by the House since 1937. It is wisely said, 'Better be late than never.'' Now the time for us is to relentlessly engross in rendering services to the wellbeing of all sections of society. If we are determined to fulfil the PM's four mantras: perform, reform, inform, and transform, we must be workaholics, as it is known to everyone that 'Work is worship.' At the same time, wastage of time is a great sin. Let's pledge to prefer work to religion for the all-round developments of the state.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Hazardous open drains

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the numerous open drains upon the footpaths in various parts of Guwahati. This is a serious safety hazard that poses a significant threat to pedestrians, especially children and the elderly.

These open drains are not only unsightly but also extremely dangerous. There is a constant risk of individuals falling into these drains, leading to severe injuries or even fatalities. The presence of these drains also creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects, contributing to public health concerns. I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action to address this pressing issue. Measures such as covering the drains with sturdy metal grates or constructing proper underground drainage systems would go a long way in mitigating the risk and ensuring the safety of our citizens. I hope that this letter will prompt the relevant authorities to prioritize the resolution of this problem and create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment for all.

Pooja Ambastha

Gauhati University

District judiciary

The two-day "National Conference of District Judiciary" rightly focused on two pressing issues plaguing the country's judicial system: pendency in courts and working conditions of district judges. Paucity of judges has been a matter of concern for long, but as senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the distinguished gathering comprising the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice, many brilliant young minds to choose not to seek appointment at the district judiciary because of the abysmal conditions in which the judges operate. The district-level judges are hampered by, among others, a lack of proper courtrooms, office staff, residential accommodations, and transport facilities. Sooner the stakeholders address these lacunae, better it is for the litigants because it is only a secure and comfortable judge who can deliver dispassionate and speedy justice.

Although procedural delay leading to snail-paced justice delivery has to be addressed on a warfooting, there will be a disproportionate number of cases filed on a daily basis, so the problem is chronic. However, hiring retired district judges to dispose of cases should be expeditiously considered because these judges will bring in a tremendous amount of experience and talent, familiarity with the task at hand, and focus on the job with no worries over interference, promotion, or transfer. Increasing the retirement age of district judges all over the country is not a bad idea, as judges with rare brilliance and integrity have missed out on high court judgeship due to the age factor.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com