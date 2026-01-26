Letters to the Editor: Remembering Pathorughat Bravehearts

Remembering Pathorughat Bravehearts

In the late 19th century, Assam experienced several anti-British peasant uprisings. Collectively known as the 'Assam Riots', these peasant uprisings were triggered by a massive 100% hike in land taxes in 1892 and the harsh policies enforced by the British Chief Commissioner, Sir William Ward. On January 28, 1894, this resentment reached a boiling point at Pathorughat in the Darrang district. On that fateful day, thousands of peasants, transcending religious and social barriers, assembled at Pathorughat to raise their voices in protest against the exorbitant land revenue demands. However, the British administration ignored their peaceful protest, and Deputy Commissioner JD Anderson and British Police Superintendent JR Berrington met the peaceful and democratic assembly with force. Under orders to disperse the crowd, the police opened fire indiscriminately. 140 innocent peasants lost their lives in a matter of moments, while countless others suffered injuries. This massacre, often referred to as the 'Jallianwala Bagh of Assam', was a grim testament to British suppression. Although the British government crushed the protest with force, the Pathorughat bravehearts are remembered today for the ideals, like extraordinary communal harmony and courage, they had displayed. Every year, Pathorughat observes 'Krishak Swahid Divas' on January 28 to honour their sacrifices. The Pathorughat bravehearts remain a symbol of resistance and a source of inspiration for the people of Assam.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar,Darrang

Unrest in Kokrajhar

Recently, communal clashes and arson erupted in the Bodoland area of Kokrajhar, which had been known for peace for the past several decades, following a road mishap. Thanks to the local authorities for acting swiftly to prevent a larger flare-up. The deployment of police and the army and the suspension of mobile data services, however, brought the situation under control. Now, community leaders need to engage with one another to defuse tensions and restore goodwill among different sections of communities, as troublemakers are trying their best to fish in troubled waters. Now, it is also the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including the media, to exercise maximum restraint and tolerance in such a sensitive situation to prevent the masses from getting frenzied. Let us hope that there will be no repetition of the large-scale Bodo-Adivasi clashes which the area witnessed in 2008 and 2014. What is most needed in the BTC is mutual trust and goodwill among the different communities that share a common desire for stability, as this will aid in restoring law and order, peace, and tranquillity.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati