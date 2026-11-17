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Respect human dignity in protests

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern over the growing practice of burning the effigies of individuals and publicly insulting them during protests in different parts of India. Placing garlands of shoes and slippers around effigies and striking their faces with footwear are also becoming common forms of protest. Such practices deserve serious public attention.

In a democratic country like India, everyone has the right to express disagreement, criticise decisions and protest against any individual or organisation. Differences in political opinions and ideologies are natural. However, disagreement should never turn into personal humiliation. Whether the individual concerned is a politician or a person with no political affiliation should make no difference. Every human being deserves dignity and respect.

Burning someone's effigy on a public road, garlanding it with shoes and slippers, or repeatedly striking its face with footwear are highly objectionable acts. These actions cannot be justified in the name of democratic rights. A person may strongly disagree with someone's views, statements or decisions, but that does not give anyone the right to insult and humiliate them publicly.

Respecting an individual does not mean supporting their ideology or agreeing with their actions. Strong criticism and peaceful opposition are essential parts of democracy. People can organise rallies, hold public meetings, submit memorandums and express their dissatisfaction through various democratic means. There are many ways to protest without abandoning basic human values.

Such behaviour also sends a negative message to younger generations. Children and young people observe what happens around them and learn from the conduct of society. If public humiliation becomes an accepted way of expressing disagreement, the values of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence may gradually weaken.

Political differences will always exist in a democratic society. People may support different leaders, parties and ideologies, but these differences should never take away their respect for one another. The freedom to protest must go hand in hand with responsibility and respect for human dignity. It is time for political parties, social organisations and responsible citizens to reconsider such practices. Oppose ideologies, criticise actions and question decisions, but do not insult human beings. Whether politically affiliated or not, we are all human beings. Respect for humanity should always remain above political differences.

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup

Muscle matters

Ageing may be inevitable, but surrendering muscular strength to the passage of time should not be regarded as an inescapable destiny. Sarcopenia, the progressive age-related deterioration of skeletal muscle mass, strength and physical performance, is an insidious yet frequently overlooked public health concern that warrants early intervention.

Often dismissed as an ordinary consequence of growing old, this condition can gradually undermine mobility, compromise postural stability and increase susceptibility to falls, fractures and physical frailty. Its ramifications extend beyond individual discomfort, placing an enormous burden on families and an already overstretched healthcare system. Sedentary lifestyles, inadequate protein intake, chronic inflammation and hormonal changes can further accelerate this degenerative process.

The real challenge lies in recognising the warning signs before the damage becomes debilitating. Persistent weakness, difficulty climbing stairs, diminished grip strength and declining physical endurance should not be brushed aside as mere manifestations of advancing age. Periodic muscle strength assessments and timely medical evaluations can help identify those at risk.

Preventive intervention must begin well before old age catches up. Resistance training, regular weight-bearing exercises, balanced nutrition and adequate dietary protein can go a long way towards preserving muscle function. Public health programmes should also raise awareness among middle-aged adults rather than merely addressing complications in the elderly.

Moreover, primary healthcare facilities must incorporate routine screening for muscle deterioration, particularly among vulnerable populations. Early diagnosis and sustained lifestyle modifications can stave off disability and preserve functional independence. Ultimately, longevity without physical autonomy is a hollow achievement. Society must move beyond merely adding years to life and concentrate on adding strength to those years. Growing older is unavoidable; growing weaker need not be.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat

Never say die

Like true champions, Team India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, overcoming their arch-rivals, Pakistan, by a solitary wicket in a pulsating Under-19 Asia Cup final in Muscat. Such remarkable triumphs are invariably a reflection of the indomitable ‘Never Say Die’ spirit that defines our boys in blue.

It is truly exhilarating to witness the determination and commitment of our boys, along with the men and women in blue, who consistently place national pride above all else. The BCCI, too, deserves considerable appreciation for its commendable efforts in strengthening cricketing infrastructure, establishing a robust domestic cricket structure and nurturing emerging talent right from the grassroots level. The era of alleged favouritism and partiality in the team selection process appears to be giving way to a more transparent, merit-based system. Naturally, there will be occasional setbacks and disappointments, but these must be accepted with equanimity and transformed into opportunities for introspection and improvement.

Our Men in Blue, currently touring New Zealand, have also continued to live up to expectations. They have brought an end to New Zealand’s remarkable streak of winning 11 consecutive ODI series on home soil. Furthermore, they had earlier clinched the T20 series against the Kiwis by a convincing 3-2 margin, setting the tone for the ODI campaign.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Epilepsy myths

Some diseases are a patient's nightmare. Even their relatives are scared out of their wits. That is precisely why dispelling myths and raising awareness among the masses are so important. Epilepsy is a common chronic neurological disorder affecting approximately 50 million people globally. Despite medical advances, considerable stigma remains attached to the condition. The causes of seizures are often identifiable, first aid can be easily administered, medications are widely available under expert guidance, and patients can lead full lives.

Families should know that not all seizures involve convulsions. Patients' anxiety and fear of memory loss must be allayed. There is absolutely no need to isolate people living with epilepsy. Patients themselves should shed their inhibitions and mingle freely with others. National Epilepsy Day is observed on November 17 to dispel myths, educate people about first aid and emphasise the importance of treatment.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)