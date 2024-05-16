Letters to The EDITOR: Retail inflation in Assam

Retail inflation in Assam

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to draw attention to the pressing issue of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in Assam, despite the reported easing of retail inflation to 4.83%. The recent data indicating a retail inflation rate of 5.70% in April for the state is alarming, especially when compared to the national average. The plight of average consumers in Assam, particularly those in rural areas, is exacerbated by the unrelenting increase in prices of perishable food items, such as fruits and vegetables. The dependence on supplies from outside the state, coupled with inadequate market linkage and storage facilities, has led to a vicious cycle of price hikes and shortages. Farmers, hesitant to increase production due to concerns over market linkages and wastage of perishable goods, struggle to meet the growing demand. The insufficient storage infrastructure further compounds the issue, with cold storage capacity unable to meet the needs of farmers and traders. The recent study conducted by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) highlights the need for comprehensive measures to address these challenges. It is imperative for the government to take proactive measures to boost production and ensure fair market practices. Regulatory measures must be enforced to prevent unfair price inflation by traders, while initiatives to strengthen infrastructure and support farmers are essential for long-term solutions. As concerned citizens, we urge authorities to prioritize this issue and implement sustainable strategies to alleviate the burden of rising prices on the people of Assam.

Sabina Ahmed,

Dibrugarh University

Polluted Guwahati

I'm writing to convey how deeply concerned I am about Guwahati's concerning pollution levels, which have lately earned the city the regrettable distinction of being the most polluted in all of India. This is not a distinction any city should aim for, and in order to solve this severe problem, the government and the pollution control board must move quickly.

As the quality of the air in Guwahati continues to decline, there are significant hazards to the health and welfare of the general populace. It is impossible to overestimate the detrimental consequences of pollution on respiratory health, particularly for young people and the elderly. It is essential that this problem be mitigated immediately.

The government must first and foremost give top priority to putting strict measures in place to reduce Guwahati's pollution levels. To lessen dependency on private automobiles, this entails encouraging public transit, investing in greener energy options, and implementing stronger laws on certain sectors and vehicles.

In addition, the pollution control board needs to be vigilant in keeping an eye on air quality and ensuring adherence to environmental regulations. Pollution data reporting should be more transparent, and there should be more public awareness efforts to inform people of the value of lowering their carbon footprint.

Furthermore, addressing this complicated issue requires cooperative efforts from corporations, civil society organisations, and local communities. To tackle the underlying causes of pollution and find long-term solutions for a healthier and cleaner Guwahati, cooperation is required.

In conclusion, everyone involved in Guwahati's pollution situation needs to take prompt, decisive action. There will be disastrous effects on the environment and public health if we do not move quickly. It's time to step up efforts to fight pollution and clear the path for Guwahati to have a cleaner, better future.

Parthajit Sutradhar,

(jitpartha56@gmail.com)

Climate change and family roles

Lalit Garg's timely article ‘The role of families in combating climate changes’ published in your esteemed daily on the occasion of International Day of Families has rightly said that one cannot imagine running a human society in the absence of a family and therefore family and community must play a pivotal role in addressing challenges posed by climate change .The celebration on a subject titled 'Family and climate change' draws attention to the impact of climate change on families and emphasized their role in fighting global warming. Needless to mention here that the tourism, fishing and agriculture industries have suffered badly due to the effect of climate change. Families have lost reliable sources of income and found themselves in unstable financial situation. Families, therefore, need to refocus their attention to teach their children about sustainable practices and the need for conservation can help them shoulder ecological responsibility throughout their lives. Families can influence market trends by increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and purchasing environment -friendly products. It truly emphasizes the necessity of recycling resources and energy to check adverse impact on the environment. By adopting drought -resistant crop varieties and employing rainwater-harvesting techniques, agriculture -dependent families cannot only overcome challenges of climate change, but also can check threaten to food security and way of life. Again, by giving adequate information, tools and opportunities to participate in sustainability-related activities we can utilise the families potential in the fight against climate change. Today, let us all come together and take a strong pledge to adopt sustainable practices and participate in eco friendly endeavours. We must ensure that the coming generation inherits a legacy of environmental conservation. There is no reason why we cannot transform the problem of climate change into an opportunity for progress by making families indispensable partners in India's journey towards environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati