Letters to The EDITOR: Rethinking access to menstrual products

Rethinking access to menstrual products

Menstrual hygiene is a basic aspect of health, yet getting hold of sanitary products can still be a challenge, especially in unexpected situations. While schools, colleges, offices, hospitals, and even some public transport hubs in India and elsewhere have introduced vending machines and dispensers, they are often limited to certain locations and not always convenient when you need something immediately.

Recently, I faced a situation many menstruating individuals might relate to: during a commute, I suddenly needed a sanitary pad but had none on hand. It seemed like a waste of money to buy a whole pack for just one pad. That experience made me wonder if there might be a simpler solution.

I envision a network of small, emergency “sanitary pad boxes” along busy routes—at bus stops, petrol stations, or even highways—where anyone could pick up a single pad for a nominal fee. Unlike existing vending machines, these boxes would be placed at regular, easily accessible intervals, making them useful in moments of urgent need.

Such a system could make menstrual hygiene products more accessible, affordable, and convenient, while preserving dignity. It’s a small step that could have a meaningful social impact, encouraging policymakers, entrepreneurs, and communities to think differently about menstrual health access.

I hope this suggestion sparks a conversation: how can we ensure emergency access to menstrual products is simple, reliable, and widespread? Perhaps strategically placed, small dispensers could be the next step toward making menstrual hygiene truly accessible for all.

Rajashree Das

Mirza, Guwahati

Jadugora and the Right to Life

Jadugora’s story is not one of ignorance; it is one of deliberate neglect. The ill effects of uranium mining on water, soil, and human health were well known even before mining began. Yet, the government failed to take even the most basic preventive measures. Radioactive tailing ponds should have been properly lined and located far from human habitation. Instead, they were allowed to leak into groundwater that feeds wells, streams, and rivers used daily by villagers. Regular, transparent testing of water quality—shared honestly with the public—was never institutionalized. Safe drinking water pipelines from uncontaminated sources could have been provided as a non-negotiable safeguard. This is standard practice in mining regions worldwide. In Jadugora, people were left to drink poisoned water, as if their lives were an acceptable risk.

Dust suppression systems, covered transportation of uranium ore, and green buffer zones around mines could have limited air and soil contamination. These measures were weakly enforced or entirely ignored. Even worse was the absence of long-term health monitoring. A dedicated hospital, a medical registry for radiation-related diseases, and guaranteed treatment should have accompanied mining activity from day one. The government had knowledge and resources but lacked empathy and accountability. National interest was cited repeatedly, but the Constitution’s promise of the right to life and clean water was forgotten.

Development that sickens its citizens is not progress. Jadugora stands as a reminder that silence, when it comes to human suffering, is also a policy choice.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Assamese youth and UPSC

The most thought-provoking news item, 'AASU exhorts Youth towards UPSC', published in your esteemed daily on January 20, has drawn our sharp attention. It is indeed a matter of serious concern for all that a small number of Assamese youths are competing in the UPSC examinations these days. If youth from smaller states like Mizoram and Nagaland do well in various all-India competitive exams, why has Assam remained almost at the bottom? Due to the current situation, there will be a long period without an Assamese Chief Secretary or Director General of Police. Therefore, there is an urgent need for the Assamese youths to participate in the UPSC exams. Unless there are collective endeavours from all stakeholders to motivate and inspire the state's young educated people to develop an urge for such exams in order to increase the number of efficient Assamese administrative officers, the future of Assam and the reputation of the Assamese people will be at stake, since the religious minority are constantly showing deeper interest and seriousness in entering the state's administrative system by obtaining higher educational qualifications and cracking competitive exams. Given the scenario, the AASU's recently initiated 'Pratyasha' scheme to prepare twenty-five meritorious Assamese youths for the UPSC exams must be appreciated by all. Atthe same time, there is a need to train school and college teachers so that they can provide necessary career counselling to young students of the state. It is high time that the state government initiated aggressive measures to motivate Assamese youths to compete in national-level recruitment exams before it is too late.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Do EVMs enjoy people’s confidence?

The question of whether Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) represent an "end game" for the opposition in India is a subject of intense political debate, characterized by allegations of manipulation from opposition parties and assertions of integrity from the ruling BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI). EVMs are an integral part of our election process, and given India's growing population, we must rely on this system. It is an easy and foolproof system followed to provide a quick and most dependable verdict for both the ruling and opposition parties. The stunt in the wake of state elections coming up in India served no purpose. The Election Commission is not interested in a motivated slugfest, and it firmly stands by the empirical facts about the foolproof nature of EVMs deployed in earlier elections in India. EVMs have significantly transformed the Indian electoral process, enhancing efficiency and decreasing fraud. But, yeah, there are debates about their security and reliability. Some argue they're vulnerable to tampering, while others claim they're robust and secure. Critics argue that the current EVM-VVPAT system lacks end-to-end (E2E) verifiability, asserting that the machines are not tamper-proof and that not enough VVPAT slips are matched with the votes polled. In response to a perceived lack of fairness, some opposition members have suggested returning to paper ballots, a move that the BJP has criticized as a sign of "political bankruptcy" and fear of defeat.

Jayanthy Subramaniam

(jayantck1@hotmail.com)

Nipah virus on the rise in India

Reports of the new Nipah virus cases in West Bengal and other parts of India, like Kerala, have understandably raised concern, as the virus is rare but considered highly dangerous due to its high fatality rate in past outbreaks. The Nipah virus can spread from animals to humans and through close human contact. Symptoms usually appear within 9–14 days and may begin with fever, headache, and respiratory issues. But in some cases, the condition can deteriorate rapidly, turning fatal if not managed in time. While previous Nipah outbreaks recorded high mortality, health officials have urged the public to stay calm, follow official health advisories, maintain hygiene, and avoid spreading misinformation or panic. Early reporting of symptoms and cooperation with health teams remain the most effective tools to control the situation.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)